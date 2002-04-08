CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. ( SRPT, Financial), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced that on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 8:30am Eastern Time, the Company will host a webcast and conference call to share new functional data across multiple studies from the clinical development program for SRP-9001 (delandistrogene moxeparvovec) for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The Company also plans to present an integrated analysis of one-year functional data from Studies 101, 102 and 103 for all participants that received the target dose of SRP-9001 compared to a propensity-weighted external control group. SRP-9001 is an investigational gene therapy for Duchenne being developed in partnership with Roche.



The presentation will be webcast live under the investor relations section of Sarepta's website at https://investorrelations.sarepta.com/events-presentations and following the event a replay will be archived there for one year. This event will include a slide presentation and participants are encouraged to view the event via the webcast link. Interested parties may also participate by phone by registering using this online form. After registering for dial-in details, all phone participants will receive an auto-generated e-mail containing a link to the dial-in number along with a personal PIN number to use to access the event by phone.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta is on an urgent mission: engineer precision genetic medicine for rare diseases that devastate lives and cut futures short. We hold leadership positions in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), and we currently have more than 40 programs in various stages of development. Our vast pipeline is driven by our multi-platform Precision Genetic Medicine Engine in gene therapy, RNA, and gene editing. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

