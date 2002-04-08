CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Oncology, Inc. ( CGEM) (“Cullinan”) a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted therapies for patients with cancer, today announced that its Chief Scientific Officer, Patrick Baeuerle, Ph.D., will deliver a keynote presentation at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference, being held July 12-13, 2022 in New York.



Dr. Baeuerle’s presentation, titled “Multispecific Protein Therapies: Where We’ve Been and Where We’re Going?” is scheduled for Tuesday, July 12 at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

In addition to Dr. Baeuerle’s keynote presentation, Cullinan Oncology’s management team will be participating in one-on-one meetings with attendees. Investors attending the Conference who are interested in meeting with management are encouraged to contact their William Blair representative.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. ( CGEM) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating new standards of care for patients with cancer. We innovate without borders to find the most promising clinic-ready cancer therapies, whether from our own discovery efforts or through exceptional engagement with our academic and industry partners. Anchored in a deep understanding of immuno-oncology and translational cancer medicine, we leverage our scientific excellence in small molecules and biologics to create differentiated ideas, identify unique targets, and select the optimal modality to develop transformative therapeutics across cancer indications. Powered by our novel research model, we push conventional boundaries from candidate selection to cancer therapeutic, applying rigorous early experimentation to fast-track only the most promising assets to the clinic and ultimately commercialization. As a result, our diversified pipeline is strategically built with assets that activate the immune system or inhibit key oncogenic drivers across a wide range of modalities, each with the potential to be the best or first in their class.

Our people possess deep scientific expertise, seek innovation openly, and exercise creativity and urgency to deliver on our promise to bring new therapeutic solutions to patients with cancer. Learn more about our Company at www.cullinanoncology.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

