SAN DIEGO, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. ( LPLA) (the “Company”), the parent corporation of LPL Financial LLC, announced today it will report second quarter financial results after the market closes on August 2. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 5 p.m. ET the same day.



The conference call will be accessible at investor.lpl.com/events, with a replay available until August 23.

