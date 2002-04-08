BATON ROUGE, La., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company ( “LAMR”) will release its second quarter ended June 30, 2022 earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Lamar will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.



Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:

All Callers: 1-785-424-1634 or 1-800-420-1271 Passcode: 63104 Live Webcast: www.lamar.com/About/Investors/Presentations Webcast Replay: www.lamar.com/About/Investors/Presentations Available through Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time





Company Contact: Buster Kantrow Director of Investor Relations (225) 926-1000 [email protected]



















