BATON ROUGE, La., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company ( “LAMR”) will release its second quarter ended June 30, 2022 earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Lamar will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.
Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:
|All Callers:
|1-785-424-1634 or 1-800-420-1271
|Passcode:
|63104
|Live Webcast:
|www.lamar.com/About/Investors/Presentations
|Webcast Replay:
|www.lamar.com/About/Investors/Presentations
|Available through Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time
|Company Contact:
|Buster Kantrow
|Director of Investor Relations
|(225) 926-1000
|[email protected]