Lamar Advertising Company to Release Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 Operating Results

BATON ROUGE, La., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company ( “LAMR”) will release its second quarter ended June 30, 2022 earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Lamar will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:

All Callers:1-785-424-1634 or 1-800-420-1271
Passcode: 63104
Live Webcast:www.lamar.com/About/Investors/Presentations
Webcast Replay:www.lamar.com/About/Investors/Presentations
Available through Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time


Company Contact:Buster Kantrow
Director of Investor Relations
(225) 926-1000
[email protected]







