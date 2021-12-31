PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), a creator-first holding company and the parent company of Vocal, a proprietary technology platform for creators, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights

Creatd's Q1 2022 GAAP revenue grew 81% YoY to nearly $1.4 million , with $2.5 million in non-GAAP revenue, led by stable growth across all business segments.

, with in non-GAAP revenue, led by stable growth across all business segments. Creatd maintained revenues QoQ while reducing operating expenses by a record 45%, as well as decreasing Vocal marketing costs.

The reduction in Vocal subscription-related marketing expenses is a testament to the platform's 'stickiness,' the scalability of Creatd's multiple subscription-based revenue models, and management's commitment to working toward cash flow break-even.

At the conclusion of Q1 2022, Creatd's balance sheet has no long-term debt.

Mid-way through Q2 2022, the Company's second-quarter revenues are already tracking above those of last quarter; the Company maintains guidance of between $1.55 million and $1.75 million in net revenues for such period.

Business Highlights (Year to Date)

Commented Creatd's CEO Laurie Weisberg, "Over the last quarter, our Company has been able to operate efficiently and effectively; at the heart of Creatd remains a commitment to creators and our technology platform, Vocal. In the face of significant headwinds, we are still on schedule to deliver our first ever Vocal mobile app, which we expect to be the most momentous event for the technology since the platform's inception nearly six years ago."

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology holding company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's four business pillars: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios.

Creatd: https://creatd.com ;

Creatd IR: https://investors.creatd.com ;

Vocal Platform: https://vocal.media ;

Investor Relations Contact: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.



Creatd, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

















March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets (Unaudited)



Current Assets







Cash $ 3,229627

$ 3,794,734

Account receivable, net 390,605

337,440

Inventory 436,981

106,403

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 274,840

236,665

Total Current Assets







4,332,053

4,475,242



















Property and equipment, net 139,479

102,939

Intangible assets 2,520,373

2,432,841

Goodwill 1,383,785

1,374,835

Deposits and other assets 914,700

718,951

Minority investment in business 50,000

50,000

Operating lease right of use asset -

18,451

Total Assets







$ 9,340,390

$ 9,173,259







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)





Current Liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 4,832,103

$ 3,730,540

Convertible Notes, net of debt discount and issuance costs -

159,193

Current portion of operating lease payable -

18,451

Notes payable, net of debt discount and issuance costs 1,151,087

1,278,672

Deferred revenue 211,676

234,159

Total Current Liabilities 6,194,866

5,421,015











Non-current Liabilities:







Note payable 35,905

63,922

Total Non-current Liabilities







35,905

63,922

Total Liabilities







6,230,771

5,485,007







Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' Equity







Common stock, $0.001: 100,000,000 authorized shares







19,915,090 issued and 19,909,433 outstanding as of March 31, 2022, and







16,691,170 issued and 16,685,513 outstanding as of December 31, 2021 19,915

16,691

Additional paid-in capital 117,949,487

111,563,618

Subscription receivable -

-

Less: Treasury stock, 5,657 and 5,657, respectively (62,406)

(62,406)

Accumulated deficit (115,980,623)

(109,632,574)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (83,222)

(78,272)

Total Creatd, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 1,846,310

1,807,057

Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 1,263,309

1,881,195



3,109,619

3,688,252

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 9,340,390

$ 9,173,259

Creatd, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,





2022

2021











Net revenues



$ 1,348,738

$ 743,913 Cost of revenues



1,572,170

867,150 Gross margin



(223,432)

(123,237)











Operating expenses









Research and development



226,654

328,852 Marketing



2,092,021

2,042,655 Stock based compensation



1,080,792

1,570,239 General and administrative



3,386,385

1,881,014 Total operating expenses



6,936,522

5,822,760 Loss from operations



(6,785,852)

(5,945,997)











Other income (expenses)









Other income



99

- Interest expense



(13,896)

(198,671) Accretion of debt discount and issuance cost



(23,477)

(497,165) Derivative expense



-

(100,502) Change in derivative liability



3,729

(197,389) Settlement of vendor liabilities



14,525

92,909 Gain on extinguishment of debt



147,256

203,578 Other income (expenses), net



128,236

(697,240)











Loss before income tax provision and equity in net loss from unconsolidated investments



(6,881,048)

(6,643,237) Income tax provision



-

- Net loss



$ (6,881,048)

$ (6,643,237) Non-controlling interest in net loss



617,886

- Net Income (loss) attributable to Creatd, Inc. Deemed dividend Inducement expense



(6,263,162) (81,728) -

(6,643,237) - - Net loss attributable to common shareholders



(6,344,890)

(6,643,237) Comprehensive income (loss)









Net loss



(6,881,048)

(6,643,237) Currency translation gain (loss)



(4,950)

(7,311) Comprehensive loss



(6,885,998)

(6,650,548) Per-share data









Basic and diluted loss per share



$ (0.36)

$ (0.68) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding



17,707,951

9,836,443

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creatd-announces-record-reduction-of-45-in-qoq-operating-expenses-for-its-first-quarter-2022-301548310.html

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.