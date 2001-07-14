Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) was added to the S&P SmallCap 600 index, effective prior to the opening of trading today, Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

The S&P SmallCap 600 provides investors with a benchmark for small-sized companies in the U.S. equities market. The 600 companies in the index are selected by Standard & Poor's U.S. Index Committee based on several factors, including financial performance and market capitalization.

About Stride Inc.

At Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN) we are reimagining learning – where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future+of+School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

