Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Missfresh Limited (“Missfresh” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MF) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 29, 2022, Missfresh disclosed that it could not timely file its fiscal 2021 annual report because it was conducting “an internal review of certain matters, including those relating to transactions between the Company and certain third-party enterprises.”

On this news, Missfresh’s stock fell $0.19, or 27.7%, to close at $0.52 or April 29, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on July 1, 2022, after the market closed. Missfresh announced that, based on substantial completion of the internal review, certain revenue reported during fiscal 2021 “may have been inaccurately recorded.” Specifically, the review identified “questionable transactions” carried out by the Next-Day Delivery Business Unit in 2021, including “undisclosed relationships between suppliers and customers, different customers or suppliers sharing the same contact information, and/or lack of supporting logistics information.”

