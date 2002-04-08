HEIDELBERG, Germany, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affimed N.V. ( AFMD) (“Affimed”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced that the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) has informed the Company’s collaborator that it has removed the previously announced oral presentation on AFM13-104, the investigator sponsored trial that evaluates AFM13 pre-complexed with NK cells in patients with relapsed/refractory CD30-positive lymphomas, from the upcoming conference program.



Per ASCO, the decision was solely based on its embargo policy which restricts data in submitted abstracts from presentation at any prior conference or forum. Data from AFM13-104 was recently presented in an oral session at the Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) on April 10, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The removal of the presentation is not related to the status or results of the ongoing trial. Affimed respects ASCO’s decision and is working with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center on plans to submit additional data on AFM13-104 to a future scientific forum.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed ( AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to give patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK® platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs. The ROCK® platform predictably generates customized innate cell engager (ICE®) molecules, which use patients’ immune cells to destroy tumor cells. This innovative approach enabled Affimed to become the first company with a clinical-stage ICE®. Headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, with offices in New York, NY, Affimed is led by an experienced team of biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders united by a bold vision to stop cancer from ever derailing patients’ lives. For more about the company’s people, pipeline and partners, please visit: www.affimed.com.



