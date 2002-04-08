Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
DT Midstream Announces Quarterly Dividend

Just now
DETROIT, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of DT Midstream, Inc. (: DTM) has declared a $0.64 per share dividend on its common stock payable July 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business June 20, 2022.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream (: DTM) is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines, storage and gathering systems, compression, treatment and surface facilities. The Company transports clean natural gas for utilities, power plants, marketers, large industrial customers and energy producers across the Southern, Northeastern and Midwestern United States and Canada. The Detroit-based company offers a comprehensive, wellhead-to-market array of services, including natural gas transportation, storage and gathering. DT Midstream is transitioning towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, including a target of achieving 30% of its carbon emissions reduction in the next decade. For more information, please visit the DT Midstream website at www.dtmidstream.com.

Investor Relations

Todd Lohrmann, DT Midstream, 313.774.2424
[email protected]

