NEW YORK, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors it is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. ("Osprey") (: SFTW); n/k/a BlackSky Technology Inc. ("BlackSky") (: BKSY) breached their fiduciary duties to Osprey's shareholders.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether Osprey’s board of directors or executive officers breached their duties of disclosure, duties of candor, and requirements to act in good faith, and whether Osprey’s shareholders suffered damages as a result.

On September 8, 2021, Osprey shareholders of record, as of July 16, 2021, approved a merger between Osprey and BlackSky. After the merger, BlackSky announced that it missed the forecast in the merger proxy for full-year net profit by roughly $200 million. The stock price has declined by over 85% since the merger, with shares currently trading at $1.26 /share.

What You Can Do

If you were an Osprey shareholder, you may have legal claims against Osprey's directors and officers.

