NEW YORK, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors it is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Westlake Corporation (“Westlake”) (: WLK) breached their fiduciary duties to Westlake and its shareholders. If you are a Westlake shareholder, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information at (844) 818-6982, or [email protected].



Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Westlake’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Westlake in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Westlake, and whether Westlake and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On June 10, 2022, several Westlake subsidiaries announced a $111 million settlement of allegations that three Westlake petrochemical manufacturing facilities in Louisiana and Kentucky released unlawful levels of air pollutants.

What You Can Do

If you are a Westlake shareholder, you may have legal claims against Westlake’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at (844) 818-6982 or [email protected].

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Joe Pettigrew

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

600 W. Broadway, Suite 3300, San Diego, CA 92101

(844) 818-6982

[email protected]