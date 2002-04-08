BALA CYNWYD, Pa., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ([email protected]) or Marc Ackerman ([email protected]) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Rattler Midstream LP (Nasdaq - RTLR)

Under the terms of the agreement, Rattler will be acquired by Diamondback Energy, Inc. (“Diamondback”) (Nasdaq - FANG). Diamondback will acquire all publicly held common units representing the limited partner interests in Rattler not already owned by Diamondback and its subsidiaries. The agreement provides for an all-stock transaction whereby each public unitholder of Rattler would receive 0.113 of a share of common stock in Diamondback in exchange for each Rattler common unit owned, an implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $15.08 based on Diamondback’s May 13, 2022 closing price of $133.43. The investigation concerns whether the Rattler Board breached its fiduciary duties to unitholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Diamondback is paying too little for the Company.

ManTech International Corporation (Nasdaq - MANT)

Under the terms of the agreement, ManTech will be acquired by funds managed by global investment firm Carlyle (Nasdaq - CG) in an all-cash transaction with a total enterprise value of approximately $4.2 billion. ManTech shareholders will receive $96.00 per share in cash for each share of ManTech they own. The investigation concerns whether the ManTech Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Carlyle is paying too little for the Company.

Switch, Inc. ( - SWCH)

Under the terms of the agreement, Switch will be acquired by DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge”) ( - DBRG). Switch’s shareholders will receive $34.25 in cash for each share of Switch common stock owned. The transaction is valued at approximately $11 billion, including the assumption of debt. The investigation concerns whether the Switch Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether DigitalBridge is paying too little for the Company.

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (Nasdaq - CNTQ)

Under the terms of the agreement, Chardan, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Dragonfly Energy Corp. (“Dragonfly”), a leader in energy storage and producer of deep cycle lithium-ion storage batteries, and result in Dragonfly becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Chardan shareholders will retain ownership of only 23% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Chardan Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

