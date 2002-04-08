REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS
(Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102)
TORONTO, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following briefly describes the matters voted upon and the outcome of votes at the Corporation’s Annual General and Special Shareholder’s meeting held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
|Item
|Description of Matter
|Outcome
|Voted
|Voted (%)
|Fixing the number of directors at seven
|Approved
|49,373,903 For
228,895 Against
|99.54%
0.46%
|The election of the following individuals as directors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Corporation or until their successors are appointed or elected:
|Serafino Iacono
|Approved
|43,128,204 For
6,474,595 Withheld
|86.95%
13.05%
|Miguel de la Campa
|Approved
|49,334,382 For
268,417 Withheld
|99.46%
0.54%
|De Lyle Bloomquist
|Approved
|49,338,959 For
263,840 Withheld
|99.47%
0.53%
|Hernan Martinez
|Approved
|49,345,091 For
257,708 Withheld
|99.48%
0.52%
|Robert Metcalfe
|Approved
|42,702,900 For
6,899,899 Withheld
|86.09%
13.91%
|Jaime Perez Branger
|Approved
|49,351,093 For
251,706 Withheld
|99.49%
0.51%
|Belinda Labatte
|Approved
|45,292,319 For
4,310,480 Withheld
|91.31%
8.69%
|Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors
|Approved
|54,569,887 For
210,512 Withheld
|99.62%
0.38%
|Approval and reconfirmation of the Corporation’s Shareholders’ Rights Plan dated as of January 2, 2019 between the Corporation and TSX Trust Company as Rights Agent, as more particularly described in the management information circular dated May 3, 2022
|Approved
|49,342,646 For
260,152 Against
|99.48%
0.52%
Dated at the City of Toronto, Ontario this 15th day of June, 2021.
GCM MINING CORP.
“Amanda Fullerton”
________________
Amanda Fullerton
General Counsel & Secretary
For Further Information, Contact:
Mike Davies
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 360-4653
[email protected]