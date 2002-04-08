NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Clariant AG (OTCMKTS: CLZNY), TG Therapeutics, Inc. ( TGTX), Coinbase Global, Inc. ( COIN), and GoodRx Holdings, Inc. ( GDRX). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Clariant AG (OTCMKTS: CLZNY)

On February 14, 2022, Swiss chemical maker, Clariant AG, disclosed that it will delay issuing Q4 2021 and full year 2021 financial results due an ongoing internal investigation into potential accounting fraud.

Clariant AG is investigating internal whistleblower complaints that the company has known about since September 2021, pertaining to booking issues aimed at boosting results to meet targets.

On this news, shares of Clariant AG ADR shares fell more than 14% in intraday trading on February 14, 2022.

For more information on the Clariant investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CLZNY

TG Therapeutics, Inc. ( TGTX)

On November 30, 2021, TG Therapeutics issued a press release "announc[ing] the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has notified the Company that it plans to host a meeting of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) in connection with its review of the pending Biologics License Application (BLA)/supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for the combination of ublituximab and UKONIQ® (umbralisib) (combination referred to as U2) for the treatment of adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL)." TG Therapeutics advised that "[t]he FDA has notified the Company that potential questions and discussion topics for the ODAC include: the benefit-risk of the U2 combination in the treatment of CLL or SLL, and the benefit-risk of UKONIQ in relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) or follicular lymphoma (FL). In addition, as part of the benefit-risk analysis, the overall safety profile of the U2 regimen, including adverse events (serious and Grade 3-4), discontinuations due to adverse events, and dose modifications, is expected to be reviewed", stating that "[t]he FDA's concern giving rise to the ODAC meeting appears to stem from an early analysis of overall survival from the UNITY-CLL trial."

On this news, TG Therapeutics' stock price fell $8.16 per share, or 34.93%, to close at $15.20 per share on November 30, 2021.

For more information on the TG Therapeutics investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/TGTX

Coinbase Global, Inc. ( COIN)

On May 10, 2022, Coinbase reported its first quarter 2022 results. The company stated it lost $430 million in the first quarter. Along with this, the company reported a first-quarter 2022 loss of $1.98 per share compared to the year-ago earnings of $3.05 per share.

On this news, Coinbase shares fell $18.14, or more than 15%, in after-hours trading, to open at $54.85 on May 11, 2022.

The stock has lost more than 70% of its value since late March, as a broader slide in tech stocks and the value of cryptocurrencies hit Coinbase particularly hard.

For more information on the Coinbase investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/COIN

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. ( GDRX)

On May 9, 2022, after the market closed, GoodRx announced its first quarter 2022 financial results and withdrew its fiscal 2022 guidance. In its shareholder letter, the Company stated that “a grocery chain had taken actions that impacted acceptance of discounts from most PBMs for a subset of drugs.” The Company expects “the grocer issue . . . could have an estimated revenue impact of roughly $30 million [and] will be ongoing without amelioration through Q2.” As a result, GoodRx “believe[s] it is unlikely [it] will be able to achieve the FY 2022 guidance” previously provided.

On this news, GoodRx’s stock fell $2.78, or 25.9%, to close at $7.97 on May 10, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

For more information on the GoodRx investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/GDRX

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

[email protected]

www.bespc.com