New distribution partner enhances DZS presence in Asia as service providers and enterprises seek innovative solutions to extend and enhance their wired and wireless broadband networks

DALLAS, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader in access networking infrastructure, service assurance and consumer experience software solutions, today announced the formation of a strategic distribution partnership with ACA Pacific Technology, a leading value-added distribution company that has served the Asia-Pacific region for over 30 years. This relationship will further strengthen the rapidly growing DZS presence in Asia, where the company is already a leading mobile transport supplier, and brings the DZS next-generation Access Edge, Home Edge and Mobile & Optical Edge systems and its expansive DZS Cloud platform to service provider and enterprise customers across Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia.



“As a trusted distribution partner with a focus on giving our customers a competitive edge, we are pleased to offer flexible and interoperable market-leading solutions from DZS,” said Derrick Tan, Sales Manager, ACA Pacific Technology. “Our company is widely recognized for our ability to select and integrate the ideal ‘best-of-breed’ hardware and software solutions to meet our customers’ changing business dynamics. DZS multi-gigabit fiber-to-the-home optical line terminals (OLTs), optical network terminals (ONTs) and WiFi Mesh gateway solutions along with their portfolio of network orchestration, automation and customer experience software-as-a-service solutions are ideal for the many service providers in our region looking to upgrade their infrastructures and become the ultimate ‘experience provider’ enabling services like gaming, AR/VR, telemedicine, virtual conferencing and the metaverse. We have already successfully integrated DZS technologies with service providers and are looking forward to more success going forward.”

As part of the agreement, ACA Pacific will distribute to its customers in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia solutions from the DZS Velocity Access Edge portfolio, including DZS XCelerate and software-defined Passive Optical Networks (PON) infrastructure, DZS Helix Home Edge portfolio and powerful in-home WiFi solutions. The company is seeing an appetite among communications service providers for future-proof network upgrades that can meet increasing bandwidth and subscriber experience requirements while leveraging existing investments, and has already integrated DZS technology with several service provider partners and systems integrators in Indonesia.

“DZS is looking forward to working with ACA Pacific Technology, a long-time market leader with an impressive reseller network, excellent technical support and experience in major industries including media, financial services, public sector, hospitality, construction, manufacturing, healthcare and education,” said Boon Kiat Choo, Director Channel Management, Asia Pacific, DZS. “Their expert engineering staff and exceptional sales team are the perfect complement to DZS technology as we look to offer our mutual customers and channel partners the best value-added services available to accelerate speed to market, optimize network cost and performance, and provide the ultimate subscriber experience.”

About ACA Pacific

ACA Pacific delivers high-tech solutions – artificial intelligence, 3D designs, engineering and architecture, animation, network security, unified communications, anti-malware, and virtual and augmented reality – to its customers to advance their business transformations and create next-generation experiences and capabilities. For over 30 years, the company has connected solution providers with vendors throughout the region, identifying markets and technologies that are reshaping the ICT industry. ACA Pacific serves customers in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.

About DZS

DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a global leader in access networking infrastructure, service assurance and consumer experience software solutions.

