RADA expects revenue of approximately $22.5 million for the second quarter of 2022;

In light of the Company’s pending merger with Leonardo DRS, RADA is withdrawing its full year 2022 revenue guidance

NETANYA, Israel, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. ( RADA, TASE: RADA), a leading global provider of advanced software-defined tactical radars for the maneuver force, today provided a financial update for year 2022.

Revenues for the second quarter of 2022 are expected to be approximately $22.5 million, at a similar level to that of the first quarter of this year.

In light of the pending merger with Leonardo DRS, which is expected to be completed during the upcoming fourth quarter, RADA is withdrawing its full year 2022 guidance.

Dov Sella, RADA’s CEO, commented, “It is taking longer for RADA to recover from the U.S. Continuing Resolution (CR) pause with orders coming slower than originally planned for and revenues from the U.S. similarly impacted.”

Continued Mr. Sella, “We continue to be excited about the pending merger with U.S. based Leonardo DRS. Our combined company will be a leading defense electronics player with capabilities serving a diverse range of high growth budget priorities. We strongly believe it is the way forward for RADA and its shareholders it is highly synergistic for both sides. We are joining a leading electronic defense company in which RADA will continue to play an important role. European, U.S. and global militaries learning lessons from the invasion of Ukraine are placing increased importance on the force protection systems our radars enable. We believe that the long-term growth goals of RADA are more achievable as part of a large global defense group.”

RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The Company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets, including critical infrastructure protection, border surveillance, active military protection and counter-drone applications.

