FERRARI WILL HOST TODAY ITS CAPITAL MARKETS DAY

Maranello (Italy), June 16, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) will host today its Capital Markets Day in Maranello (Italy).

A live webcast will be available on the Company’s corporate website, commencing today at 9:00 a.m. BST / 10:00 a.m. CEST / 4:00 a.m. EDT. The webcast details and the presentation delivered during the event will be available in the Investors section of the Ferrari corporate website (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/capital-markets-day-2022). For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on the corporate website.

