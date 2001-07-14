Ahead of Prime’s biggest savings event exclusively for members, Prime Day on July 12-13, Amazon announced new offers and experiences exclusively for members. Starting today, Prime members in the U.S. can enjoy a free, one-year Grubhub+ membership with no food-delivery fees on eligible orders. Members can use this new perk in more than 4,000 cities with hundreds of thousands of restaurants across the country when ordering on Grubhub. Amazon is also announcing exciting, exclusive Prime member content for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Additionally, Amazon is also unveiling exclusive deals for Prime members ahead of Thursday Night Football’s anticipated launch, as well as exclusive experiences for members at the upcoming Ultimate Crown streamers vs. gamers battle featuring MrBeast and Ninja.

In anticipation of Prime Video’s most eagerly awaited new series launching on September 2, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Prime members globally can enjoy 48-hour advance access to a never-before-seen 60-second exclusive sneak peek starting today. This week, Amazon also surprised lucky Prime members from around the world with an opportunity to attend the London Global Premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in August.

Ahead of the first exclusive Thursday Night Football game kicking off on Prime Video on September 15, Amazon is offeringmembers Prime Day savings a week early. Exclusive deals range from home entertainment devices, like Fire TV smart TVs, to fan gear for members to prepare their living rooms and get ready for game day.

“Being the first to watch a sneak peek of one of the most highly anticipated shows of 2022 or ordering your favorite takeout while watching a football game on a TV you snagged for a great price—that’s the promise of Prime, and there’s never been a better time to take advantage of all the membership has to offer,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. “Prime already delivers great value for members. These new exclusive offers and experiences show how a single Prime membership unlocks a whole world of potential.”

Whether members want to have an epic, cinematic experience streaming the new The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series or order wings for their game-day parties, Prime has them covered—all within their one membership. For visual assets related to this news, visit aboutamazon.com%2Fprimeexclusives.

Get Your Grub On

Starting today,all Prime members in the U.S. can get even more delivered to their door with a Prime membership. Members can now enjoy a free, full one-year Grubhub+ membership valued at $9.99 per month—at no added cost to their Prime membership. To activate this deal, members simply visit amazon.com%2Fgrubhub. This new offer includes unlimited, $0 food delivery fees on orders over $12 as well as exclusive perks for Grubhub+ members and rewards like free food and order discounts. Plus, diners can “eat good while doing good” by opting into Grubhub’s Donate the Change program, a donation-matching initiative that raised more than $25 million in 2021 alone, benefiting more than 20 charitable organizations across the country. Additional terms and eligibility rules apply.

Exclusive Sneak Peek Inside Middle-earth

The highly anticipated series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world on Friday, September 2. J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history takes center stage in this epic drama set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books. In this 60-second sneak peek, available as a first-look exclusively to Prime members for 48 hours starting July 6 at 3 a.m. EDT, an ominous sign in the night sky raises questions for the inhabitants of Middle-earth. Prime members can sign into their account and go to amazon.com%2FRingsOfPower to view the exclusive sneak peek of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and add the series to their Watchlist.

This week, 20 Prime members around the world who added themselves to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Watchlist on Prime Video were the lucky recipients of an exclusive invitation with a guest to attend the London Global Premiere in August of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. For these lucky fans of Middle-earth, this will be an unforgettable experience.

Deals to Kick-Off Football Season Right

The first ever Thursday Night Football game exclusively on Prime Video is right around the corner. Legendary announcer Al Michaels and Emmy-winning analyst Kirk Herbstreit will be in the booth for Thursday Night Football, which will include fan-favorite interactive features like X-Ray and Next Gen Stats powered by AWS. Anchor Charissa Thompson hosts the pregame, halftime, and postgame shows, with veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, and All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman serving as analysts. In anticipation of Thursday Night Football’s kickoff on Prime Video on September 15, Prime members will have access to exclusive deals on home entertainment devices and more, along with some Fan Shop deals on NFL-licensed products. Fans can upgrade their living rooms for an optimized Thursday Night Football watching experience with deals on Fire TV smart TVs and streaming sticks.

Score deals on NFL licensed products in the Fan Shop:

Save up to 15% now through July 11 on home accessories (including bed comforters, blankets, beach towels, and more) and electronics (including Bluetooth speakers and earbuds, wireless charging mousepads, and more).

Save on Smart TVs and more now through July 11:

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV – Save up to 45%

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV – Save up to 45%

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series UHD smart TV – Save up to 46%

Hisense U6 Series 50-inch 4K QLED Smart Fire TV – Save up to 25%

Insignia 24-inch HD Smart Fire TV – Save up to 47%

Insignia 32-inch HD Smart Fire TV – Save up to 44%

Insignia 43-inch Class F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV – Save up to 36%

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV – Save up to 40%

Insignia 55-75-inch Class F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV – Save up to 30%-38%

Pioneer 43-50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV – Save up to 38%-40%

Toshiba 43-75-inch C350-Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV – Save up to 30%

Fire TV Cube – Save up to 50%

Fire TV Stick – Save up to 58% (available starting July 7 at 12:01 a.m. EDT through July 11)

Prime Video is the first streaming service to air a season-long exclusive national broadcast package with the NFL. Viewers can stream from the web at amazon.com or by using the Prime Video app, which is available on smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, game consoles, or select smart TVs. The games will also stream live on Twitch and will be available on over-the-air TV stations in the two home markets of the competing teams. For all the latest information regarding Thursday Night Football on Prime Video, visit amazon.com%2FTNF and follow NFL+on+Prime on Twitter.

Tune in to Ultimate Crown: MrBeast vs Ninja

On July 9 between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. EDT, Prime members around the world can tune in to Ultimate Crown on Twitch.tv%2FCrown and Prime Video to watch MrBeast and Ninja battle it out in League of Legends with an all-star lineup of gamers and content creators live from Las Vegas at the HyperX Arena. Prime members have a chance to attend in-person or participate in live chats to win exclusive giveaways and gifted subscriptions. For more details, visit amazon.com%2Fcrownchannel.

These exclusive offers and experiences build on Prime’s most exclusive member experience: the annual Prime Day event. This year, Prime Day returns July 12 and 13, offering members 48 hours of epic deals from Customers’ Most Loved, Internet Famous, small and medium-sized businesses, and a selection of Climate Pledge Friendly products, and many, many more. For more information on how to prep for the big day and to start shopping early deals, visit www.amazon.com%2Fprimeday.

Not a Prime member yet? Join Prime or start a free 30-day trial at amazon.com%2Fprime. Amazon also offers two discounted memberships so all qualifying customers can enjoy Prime. Qualifying recipients of government assistance, including EBT and Medicaid, are eligible to enjoy all of Prime’s benefits for just $6.99 per month—half the regular cost of a Prime membership. To learn more, visit www.amazon.com%2Fqualifynow. Additionally, Prime Student membership is designed specifically for higher education students and costs just $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Prime Student members also enjoy exclusive perks for college life, like six months free of LinkedIn Premium and up to 10% off flights and hotels through StudentUniverse. College students who haven’t yet tried Prime Student can sign up for a six-month trial at www.amazon.com%2Fjoinstudent.

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Prime offers the best of shopping, savings, and entertainment to more than 200 million paid members around the world. In the U.S. that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and series with Prime Video, ad-free listening of 2 million songs, thousands of stations and playlists, and thousands of podcasts with Amazon Music, free games with Prime Gaming, more than 3,000 books and magazines with Prime Reading, unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos, and incredible savings with Prime Day. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy ultrafast grocery delivery and pickup from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market in more than 5,000 cities and towns, free Same-Day Delivery on hundreds of thousands of items in over 90 major metropolitan areas, and free One-Day Delivery on more than 20 million items coast to coast. Prime members also receive fast, free delivery on prescriptions from Amazon Pharmacy and prescription savings at more than 60,000 participating pharmacies in the U.S. To join Prime or start a 30-day free trial, visit amazon.com%2Fprime.

