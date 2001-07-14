United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of June 2022.
Revenues for June 2022
|
Period
|
2022
|
2021
|
Y/Y Change
Y/Y (%)
|
June
|
24,825,649
|
17,336,613
|
+7,489,036
+43.20%
|
Jan.-June
|
135,477,960
|
98,004,753
|
+37,473,207
+38.24%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
