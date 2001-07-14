Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
UMC Reports Sales for June 2022

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of June 2022.

Revenues for June 2022

Period

2022

2021

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

June

24,825,649

17,336,613

+7,489,036

+43.20%

Jan.-June

135,477,960

98,004,753

+37,473,207

+38.24%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.umc.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20220706005326r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005326/en/

