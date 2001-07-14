Just now

Just now

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of June 2022.

Revenues for June 2022

Period 2022 2021 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) June 24,825,649 17,336,613 +7,489,036 +43.20% Jan.-June 135,477,960 98,004,753 +37,473,207 +38.24%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.umc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005326/en/