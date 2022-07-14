EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2022 / i3 Energy plc ( AIM:I3E, Financial)( TSX:ITE, Financial), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to announce the following update.

Monthly Dividend

i3 announces its monthly dividend totalling £1.6996 million and confirms the following:

Dividend: 0.1425 pence/share

Ex-Dividend Date: 14 Jul 2022

Record Date: 15 Jul 2022

Payment date: 5 Aug 2022

Payment to shareholders holding their shares on the TSX will be made in Canadian dollars using the exchange rate from the Bank of England at close on the Dividend announcement date, 6 Jul 2022.

Notes to Editors:

i3 Energy is an oil and gas Company with a low cost, diversified, growing production base in Canada's most prolific hydrocarbon region, the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and appraisal assets in the North Sea with significant upside.

The Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through the optimisation of its existing 100% owned asset base and the acquisition of long life, low decline conventional production assets.

i3 is dedicated to responsible corporate practices and the environment, and places high value on adhering to strong Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices. i3 is proud of its performance to date as a responsible steward of the environment, people, and capital management. The Company is committed to maintaining an ESG strategy, which has broader implications to long-term value creation, as these benefits extend beyond regulatory requirements.

i3 Energy is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol I3E and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ITE. For further information on i3 Energy please visit https://i3.energy/.

