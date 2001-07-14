Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) (the “Company” or “Medalist”), a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S., owned nine properties, including five retail center properties consisting of 633,013 square feet, three flex center properties consisting of 218,269 square feet, and one hotel property, as of June 30, 2022.

During the first six months of 2022, Medalist has seen significant leasing activity in its retail and flex center property portfolio. During the first half of 2022, Medalist entered into 10 new leases totaling 42,536 square feet for previously vacant space or to replace tenants with expiring leases, and entered into seven lease renewals with existing tenants for a total of 33,059 square feet. This leasing activity brings the occupancy of Medalist’s properties (excluding the recently acquired Salisbury Marketplace property) to 97.1 percent, compared to a 94.0 percent occupancy rate as of March 31, 2022. Including the Company’s Salisbury Marketplace property, occupancy is 96.4 percent of the Company’s total retail and flex center portfolio.

Five of the Company’s properties are 100 percent leased (Brookfield, Parkway, Ashley Plaza, Hanover Square and Lancer Center). The first half leasing activity brings the occupancy of the Greenbrier Business Center to 85.0 percent (from 76.6 percent as of March 31, 2022) and Franklin Square to 93.2 percent (from 81.2 percent as of March 31, 2022).

William Elliott, Vice Chairman and President of Medalist, said, “We continue to see strong demand for our properties and an overall vibrant commercial real estate market in the Southeast.”

