Company Invites Investors, Analysts, and Advisors to Attend Its Real-Time, Interactive Update/Q&A Session

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2022 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" and the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and specialty testing services to the worldwide life sciences, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, food & beverage, and other key industries, today announced the Company's participation in the July 6th Emerging Growth Investor Conference. This real-time, interactive conference will feature a number of exciting, rapidly-growing publicly traded companies, presenting for 30-45 minutes each. PBI's President and CEO, Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, will be speaking at 10:30 am ET. Mr. Schumacher will briefly expand on the Company's recent announcement of its contracted production launch of its first UST-processed commercial product: a nanoemulsified CBD aerosol spray for oral use.

Last week, PBI announced the execution of an agreement with Safer Medical of Montana ("SMM") covering the production, distribution, commercial roll-out, and financial partnership for a novel, effectively water-soluble, nanoemulsified CBD spray for oral use. SMM's roll-out and distribution plan targets revenues of $3M or more over the first 12-months post-release. Under this agreement, PBI expects to realize more than $1M in revenue from SMM's $3M sales target. This is the first commercial product produced and marketed that uses the Company's patented Ultra Shear Technology™ (UST™) platform.

DATE: Wednesday, July 6, 2022 (10:30 am ET)

PRESENTATION: Video Webcast - Presentation plus Q&A

REGISTER: Click+here+to+register+for+the+conference

Highlights of PBI's Recent Press Release on the Contracted Production Launch of a UST-Processed, Nanoemulsified CBD Spray for Oral Use - with Estimated Annual Revenue to PBI Expected to Exceed $1,000,000:

PBI will release its first ever UST-processed product to the U.S. market over the next few months

This unique product is a long-term stable, highly water-soluble CBD aerosol spray for oral use

Formulation of the product has been completed: only plant-based reagents are used in the product

Safer Medical of Montana (SMM) will partner with PBI on production, distribution, commercial roll-out, and financial returns - terms of this partnership are in an agreement that was recently executed by the companies

SMM has existing distribution channels and infrastructure for its current health and wellness products

SMM estimates that first-year sales will meet or exceed $3M with revenue of over $1M belonging to PBI

SMM believes no other CBD oral spray available today can compete with the quality and water absorbability of the PBI UST-processed nanoemulsified product

About EmergingGrowth.com & the Emerging Growth Conference

Founded in 2009, EmergingGrowth.com quickly became a leading, independent small cap media portal. Over the years, it has developed an extensive history of providing unparalleled content in identifying emerging growth companies and markets that can be overlooked by the investment community.

The Emerging Growth Conference has proven to be an effective way for publicly traded companies to present and communicate new products, services, and other major announcements to the investment community in an effective and time efficient manner. The audience includes potentially thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control bio-molecular interactions safely and reproducibly (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

For more information about PBI and this press release, please click on the following website link:

http://www.pressurebiosciences.com

Please visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

CONTACT:

Richard T. Schumacher, President & CEO (508) 230-1828 (T)

Jeffrey N. Peterson, Chairman of the Board (650) 812-8121 (T)

SOURCE: Pressure BioSciences Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/707664/Pressure-BioSciences-to-Expand-on-Upcoming-Release-of-CBD-Nanoemulsion-Oral-Spray-at-July-6th-Emerging-Growth-Conference--Annual-Revenue-to-PBI-Expected-to-Exceed-1M



