DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2022 / Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK:UBQU), through its operating subsidiary CannazALL™ is pleased to announce its new and improved Affiliate marketing program designed to increase sales of its popular hemp derived CBD products.

The new Affiliate Program at www.cannazall.com allows virtually any size Affiliate to spread the word about CannazALL™ CBD products and earn money when a referral is converted into a sale. The Company announced on December 21, 2021, that it had over 1,000 registered Affiliates and the Company is now poised to register an additional 1,000, or more, this year.

CEO James Ballas said "We are seeking to incorporate more Affiliates into the CannazALL™ program as it's one of the most cost-effective ways to obtain a new customer and keep ad costs under control. Through the end of this year and into 2023 we expect to dramatically increase the number of qualified Affiliates that can really bring in the sales"

The Company utilizes colorful and enticing creative content, as well as text links, coupon codes, and special Data Feeds to help Affiliates bring business to the CannazALL™ site. In addition, the Company will be creating custom Affiliate programs and creatives for its larger Affiliate partnerships.

Chief Marketing Officer, Frank Casella said "The company is currently in negotiations with several large, high traffic partners to complement the addition of the many new Affiliates who have embraced the new CannazALL™ product line, generous commission structures, exciting new creatives and incentive programs. We have already seen increased traffic and sales as a result, which is a terrific sign of things to come, both in the short term and for the foreseeable future"

The Company will keep shareholders apprised as to its new Affiliate program through further news and Tweets.

We encourage shareholders to visit our official Twitter account for more updates:

www.twitter.com/CorporateUbqu

About Ubiquitech Software Corp

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiary CannzALL.com seeks to be a leader in the hemp CBD health industry and utilizes its state-of-the-art global internet marketing, DirectResponse (DRTV) Television, Radio, Internet Content, SEO, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to the CannzALL.com Website to succeed in this multi-billion-dollar industry.

About CannazALL™

CannazALL™ CBD products have been offered via online sales since December 2014. The CannazALL™ CBD brand was one of the first in the industry to offer domestically grown and formulated CBD products on a national level with the CannazALL™ brand being recognized in 2017 by Forbes online as one of the Top 5 CBD Companies operating. CannazALL™ continues to perfect its CBD products, grow its proprietary CBD line, and expand its sales of its Colorado grown and formulated CBD products in all available markets. Currently CannazALL™ offers CBD Tinctures, Gummies, SoftGels, Topicals, and Pet products @ www.CannazALL.com

Safe Harbor

Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review Ubiquitech Software Corporation annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

Contact / Investor relations

[email protected]

SOURCE: Ubiquitech Software Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/707635/CannazALL-Announces-New-Affiliate-Marketing-Program-to-Boost-Sales-of-Its-Popular-Line-of-Hemp-Derived-CBD-Products



