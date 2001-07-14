Nextech+AR+Solutions+Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services is pleased to announce the Company's ARitize 3D WooCommerce+app+is+now+live and available. With this app going live, Nextech AR’s ARitize 3D SaaS offering for ecommerce extends the Company's 3D model creation services to WooCommerce merchants. This is a major expansion opportunity for Nextech AR’s ARitize 3D model making business for ecommerce as WooCommerce powers approximately 30%25+of+all+online+stores.

Nextech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, “The launch of the WooCommerce app is a major milestone for Nextech AR and our ARitize 3D modeling solution. The WooCommerce integration provides the Company with another major distribution channel, and allows our ground-breaking technology to be placed in front of millions of additional ecommerce merchants. Our ARitize 3D offering has experienced strong growth in the first half of 2022, and with this new product launch we expect an acceleration in Q3 and Q4 as the ecommerce industry shifts to Web 3.0 and emerging digital technologies.” He continued, “We have already integrated with Shopify and BigCommerce earlier this year, and with the addition of WooCommerce we are positioning ourselves to be the 3D model supplier for the entire ecommerce ecosystem, which is massive. The positioning of these apps on these major ecommerce platforms will allow Nextech AR to be front and center as the global demand for 3D and AR solutions expands.”

Nextech AR already powers some of the world's most successful B2C and B2B brands, and has what it believes is the most powerful, scalable, AI powered 3D/AR technology in the market. The Company is already working with large retailers including Kohl%26rsquo%3Bs, Lighting+Plus+New+Zealand, Pier+1, Kmart+Australia, CB2, NAPA Auto Parts, Crate and Barrel, Habitt+Furniture, Surplus Furniture, Staubli, William Wood Design, Kindred Custom Snowboards, Decor Metal, MGI+Golf, Artika, Spinel, Salamander Paddle Gear, Head, Bleems, Spotlight Solar, Artography and more. Through these retailers, thousands of 3D models are being shown to tens of thousands of consumers. With the new launch of this low cost 3D modeling self-serve app with WooCommerce, the Company believes that it will continue to expand its reach to small and medium sized ecommerce websites.

With this powerful new app launch, Nextech now seamlessly provides WooCommerce merchants with the software needed to generate as much as a 94% increase in click through rates and a 40% reduction in returns online, with a frictionless one click integration for 3D model making. Nextech AR’s ARitize 3D has already been integrated with Shopify and BigCommerce earlier this year. As demand for 3D models rises exponentially, the Company also plans to integrate with other ecommerce platforms, continuing to rollout its third party SaaS integration and providing its ARitize 3D modeling solution to millions of ecommerce merchants globally.

Link to ARitize 3D WooCommerce App: click+here

The app will provide self-serve access to Nextech’s proprietary AI-powered solution for 3D/AR ecommerce to all businesses who use WooCommerce to power their ecommerce business. Implementing 3D/AR has already proven many benefits to ecommerce businesses, including increased engagement, increased conversions and reduced returns. ARitize 3D makes the adoption of 3D/AR simple, convenient and affordable for WooCommerce merchants, with the ability to subscribe and manage the app themselves from their WooCommerce merchant account.

Nextech’s pricing plans are much more affordable than other 3D modeling service providers, purchasing expensive equipment or hiring artists for individual models. The Company believes that this is the AR industry's first true self-service AR SaaS platform which offers scalability, affordability, ease of use, and high quality 3D/AR models. With Nextech AR’s artificial intelligence powered technology now integrated with WooCommerce, any merchant can create 3D/AR models in 3 simple steps.

Install the ARitize 3D Marketplace App Initiate the creation of 3D models of your products Publish engaging 3D models on product pages

With ARitize 3D, WooCommerce businesses can transform their ecommerce stores into dynamic virtual 3D showrooms, allow customers to see products from every angle and position them using AR to visualize them in their own space prior to purchasing. This is an exciting, immersive shopping experience that keeps customers more engaged, better informed and helps brands stand out from their competition.

Watch a video of ARitize 3D - click+here

About ARitize 3D

ARitize 3D is your one-stop-shop AR solution with automated 3D model creation at an unbeatable price. Our Artificial Intelligence (AI) will turn your existing 2D product images into high-quality 3D and Augmented Reality experiences. It's fast, it's easy and it will transform your ecommerce website! 3D content creation is included in monthly hosting fees. Our AI powered platform is a game changer! What can 3D/AR do for you? Increase conversions, reduce product returns, increase customer engagement, and attract more customers.

ARitize 3D is the One-Stop-Shop 3D/AR app for WooCommerce that is:​

Affordable - ​lowest cost provider Scalable - fastest, seamless, high quality Frictionless - requires low implementation effort ​ AI powered - automated 3D model creation End to End - from model creation to CMS & AR visualization, all within the WooCommerce ecosystem

About Nextech AR

Nextech AR Solutions is the engine accelerating the growth of the Metaverse. Using breakthrough AI, Nextech AR is able to quickly, easily and affordably ARitize (transform) vast quantities and varieties of existing assets at scale making products, people and places ready for interactive 3D use, giving creators at every level all the essential tools they need to build out their digital AR vision in the Metaverse. Our platform agnostic tools allow brands, educators, students, manufacturers, creators, and technologists to create immersive, interactive and the most photo-realistic 3D assets and digital environments, compose AR experiences, and publish them omnichannel. With a full suite of end-to-end AR solutions in 3D Commerce, Education, Events, and Industrial Manufacturing, Nextech AR is in a unique position to meet the needs of the world’s biggest brands and all Metaverse contributors.

Nextech funds the development of its AR and Metaverse growth initiatives through its e-Commerce platforms, which currently generate most of its revenue. Nextech's e-commerce platforms include: vacuumcleanermarket.com (“VCM”), infinitepetlife.com (“IPL”) and Trulyfesupplements.com (“TruLyfe”). VCM and product sales of residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances sold on Amazon. These e-commerce platforms serve as an incubator for developing and testing Nextech's leading edge AR, AI and machine learning applications for powering next-generation e-commerce technology.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “will be” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

