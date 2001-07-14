IQVIA™ ( NYSE:IQV, Financial), a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and clinical research services to the life sciences industry, today announced the company has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Life Science Sales and Marketing IT Outsourcing Services 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US41808017, March 2022). The report noted IQVIA’s deep life sciences domain expertise, global skilled workforce, and breadth of innovative technology and services.

“IQVIA is well placed to provide the life science sector with real-world solutions with its ITO offerings,” said Michael Townsend, research director for Life Sciences Commercial Strategies at IDC Health Insights. “As a leader in the field, IQVIA provides clients with a wide breadth of products that enable companies’ growth and productivity through ITO services.”

IDC MarketScape provides quantitative and qualitative technology market assessments of vendors for a wide range of IT markets. The new Marketing IT Outsourcing Services Vendor Assessment provides an assessment of vendors offering IT outsourcing solutions for sales and marketing processes in the life science industry. With its innovative IT offerings and decades of domain expertise, IQVIA was cited as having a major presence within the life science sales and marketing industry.

IQVIA’s featured offerings in the space include its OneKey provider reference solutions, data integration, insights and analytics, and Orchestrated Customer Engagement. These offerings represent only a selection of the broader sales and marketing IT portfolio available to life sciences customers. Fueled by IQVIA Connected Intelligence™, IQVIA’s solutions and the company’s industry-leading analytics deliver cutting edge insights to life sciences clients across the globe.

The IDC MarketScape named IQVIA as a Leader in this space based on input from direct user interviews, and buyer surveys. To review a copy of the report excerpt focused on IQVIA, please click+here.

About IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV, Financial) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 82,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

About IDC MarketScape:

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

