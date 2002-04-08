DALLAS, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avantax®, a leader in tax-focused financial planning, welcomes ATS Advanced Trustee Strategies, an elite firm based in San Diego, California, with over $400 million in total client assets1 as of April 1, 2022. Led by 32-year financial services veteran Sandeep Varma, ATS Advanced Trustee Strategies specializes in advanced estate planning designed to help ensure client assets are bequeathed according to their wishes.



“Family is very important to me, whether it’s the families of my clients, the family feel of my firm, or the environment Avantax has created where you feel like a family and they care about your success,” Varma said. “At Avantax you’re not a number just feeding some monster of an organization. When I decided to join Avantax, I quickly heard from their senior leaders. Having a direct link to leadership is a big deal to me.”

Varma, who transferred to Avantax from FSC Securities Corporation, a broker-dealer of Advisor Group, wants to further grow his firm by working with Avantax’s vast network of CPAs and accounting firms – which can be referral sources for Avantax Financial Professionals – and by growing geographically, potentially opening an office on the East Coast.

“ATS Advanced Trustee Strategies has built an incredibly successful practice with intense client focus, and now with Sandeep and his team partnered with Avantax, we can help him get to that next level of growth,” said Todd Mackay, President of Avantax. “The investments and companywide improvements we’ve made over the past two years have made Avantax a destination for firms like Sandeep’s that have grown successful practices and want the additional support to take their business to new heights. These firms are coming to us for our unique and collaborative community, our tax-focused approach, and the vast resources to help them grow.”

As part of its focus on advanced estate planning, Varma and his team counsel clients on strategies that include charitable remainder trusts, private foundations, and life insurance. Varma said the combined charitable pledges from his clients is approaching $100 million.

“Sandeep is incredibly astute and sees recent tax-law changes as just the beginning, so he wants to actively partner with CPAs, tax pros and accounting firms at the core of our nationwide network,” said Tim Stewart, Vice President and Head of Business Development for Avantax. “Like tax and accounting professionals, Avantax is very planning-centric, and that aligns with growth-minded firms that see value in comprehensive tax-focused financial planning.”

Varma added: “The financial advisor working in concert with the CPA and the estate attorney is our hallmark, it’s just part of our DNA, so I’m looking to partner like this even more within Avantax. I’m looking not only at growing my firm, but also helping other advisors, and that kind of collaboration is welcomed at Avantax. I’m excited for what is ahead.”

