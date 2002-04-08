Debentureholders have executed sufficient consents and proxies to approve Debenture Amendments

TORONTO, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, AH.DB, OTCQX: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is providing a corporate update regarding its outstanding listed unsecured convertible debentures (TSX: AH.DB), issued on June 27, 2019 and maturing on June 27, 2022 (the “Debentures”). Debentureholders representing approximately 73% of the aggregate principal amount of Debentures outstanding have executed consents and proxies in favour of the amendments to the Debentures (the “Debenture Amendments”) previously announced by the Company on May 12, 2022, exceeding the required 66 2/3% for the written extraordinary resolution to approve the Debenture Amendments. As such, following final tabulation of consents and proxies after 4:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on Friday, June 17, 2022, the Company expects that the extraordinary resolution will be passed by the written consent of the Debentureholders and the meeting scheduled for June 23, 2022 will be cancelled.

“We are pleased that so many Debentureholders approve of the Debenture Amendments,” said Tricia Symmes, CEO. “The transaction represents a true win-win for both Debentureholders and the Company. We look forward to announcing the completion of the transaction and our $5.6 million equity financing which are an integral part of an ongoing transformation of our balance sheet and facilitate the ambitious plans we have for our business.”

Debentureholders who respond to the consent solicitation by the applicable deadlines described in the solicitation materials may be entitled to receive a consent fee, as outlined in the Company’s May 12, 2022 announcement. Debentureholders who have signed a support agreement are still required to provide valid consent and voting instructions in favour of the extraordinary resolution to receive the consent fee.

