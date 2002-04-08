WESTMINSTER, Colo., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZimVie Inc. ( ZIMV), a global life sciences leader in the dental and spine markets, today announced the joint launch of the new, FDA-cleared T3® PRO Tapered Implant and Encode® Emergence Healing Abutment in the United States. The T3 PRO is the newest addition to ZimVie’s family of dental implants and builds on the proven solutions of the T3 Tapered Implant. The Encode Emergence Healing Abutment builds upon ZimVie’s 3-in-1 Encode Impression System which provides clear intraoral scans and aesthetics, and is designed for patient comfort and healing.

Both the T3 PRO and the Encode Emergence reflect significant innovation to ZimVie’s previous products and promise an optimized implant experience for both dentists and patients. ZimVie will begin commercial rollout of these solutions in the United States, with an intention to expand to additional countries pending necessary regulatory approvals.

“We are excited to launch the next evolution in our T3 family of implants and Encode impression system, which has been used in more than two million implant restoration procedures to date,” said Indraneel Kanaglekar, SVP and President of ZimVie Dental. “ZimVie is committed to providing innovative treatment options to improve patient care while partnering with dental professionals globally to advance dental technology and end-to-end workflow solutions.”

Launched in 2013, ZimVie’s T3 Implants have been used for more than two million implant procedures with clinically proven safety and performance1,*. The T3 PRO’s advanced design delivers high primary stability and allows for immediate function†. T3 PRO has a hybrid surface featuring the proprietary Osseotite® surface on the implant collar, which is also superimposed on the grit-blasted implant body. Not only have multiple long-term, independent clinical studies on the proprietary Osseotite surface demonstrated safety and performance2, they have also demonstrated the effect of this surface in preserving crestal bone. The hybrid surface of T3 PRO along with the optional integrated platform switching design has also been shown to provide early and long-term peri-implant bone support 3-6,‡. Additionally, T3 PRO boosts surgical performance with modernized collar design for placement depth adjustment, and self-tapping threads for controlled insertion. These elements deliver an ideal torque profile and improved1 tactile feel during placement.

With the advancement of digital dentistry, customized restorations have become the standard of care, and Encode Emergence technology simplifies the digital workflow. The 3-in-1 healing abutment, impression coping, and scan-body provides efficiency by reducing the need for multiple abutment removals (dis/reconnects) in the treatment process while improving hard and soft tissue preservation7. Redesigned emergence profiles on the abutment facilitate natural gingival tissue healing for great aesthetics. With its intuitive, unique codes on the top surface and a matte appearance, the Encode Emergence Healing Abutment allows for clear intraoral scanning and great restoration precision. The pink color more closely matches that of the gingiva than uncolored titanium healing abutments, ultimately enhancing the patient's aesthetic appearance post-surgery.



For more information on the T3 PRO Tapered Implant and the Encode Emergence, or any of ZimVie Dental’s solutions for restorative procedures, please visit https://www.zimvie.com/en/dental.html.

About ZimVie

ZimVie is a global life sciences leader in the dental and spine markets that develops, manufactures, and delivers a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a wide range of spine pathologies and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. The company was founded in March 2022 as an independent, publicly traded spin-off of the Dental and Spine business units of Zimmer Biomet to breathe new life, dedicated energy, and strategic focus to its portfolio of trusted brands and products. From its headquarters in Westminster, Colorado, and additional facilities around the globe, the company serves customers in over 70 countries worldwide with a robust offering of dental and spine solutions including differentiated product platforms supported by extensive clinical evidence.

For more information about ZimVie, please visit us at www.ZimVie.com . Follow @ZimVie on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , or Instagram .

Media Contact Information:



ZimVie

Laura Driscoll • [email protected]

(774) 284-1606



ZimVie

Allison Johnson • [email protected]

(774) 266-8046

Investor Contact Information:

Gilmartin Group LLC

Marissa Bych • [email protected]

1 CER data (Pooled: 14 studies Publication range: 2014-2020)

1 The T3 Pro Implants are intended for immediate function on single tooth and/or multiple tooth applications when good primary stability is achieved, with appropriate occlusal loading, in order to restore chewing function.

1 Pre-clinical and/or bench top studies are not necessarily indicative of clinical performance.

1 Compared to previous generation T3 Implant in bench top studies

1 Testori T, Taschieri S, Scutellà F, Del Fabbro M. Immediate Versus Delayed Loading of Postextraction Implants: A Long-Term Retrospective Cohort Study. Implant Dent. 2017;26(6):853-859. doi:10.1097/ID.0000000000000635

2 Testori, Tiziano & Galli, Fabio & Capelli, Matteo & Zuffetti, Francesco & Buti, Jacopo & Esposito, Marco. (2021). Immediate nonocclusal versus early loading of dental implants in partially edentulous patients – —15-year follow-up of a multicentre randomised controlled trial. Clinical Trials in Dentistry. 03. 05. 10.36130/CTD.01.2021.02.

3 Davies JE, Ajami E, Moineddin R, Mendes VC. The roles of different scale ranges of surface implant topography on the stability of the bone/implant interface. Biomaterials. 2013 May;34(14):3535-46. doi: 10.1016/j.

biomaterials.2013.01.024. Epub 2013 Feb 14.

4 Davies JE, Mendes VC, Ko JC, Ajami E. Topographic scale-range synergy at the functional bone/

implant interface. Biomaterials. 2014 Jan;35(1):25-35. doi: 10.1016/j.biomaterials.2013.09.072. Epub 2013 Oct 4.

5 Cardaropoli D, Tamagnone L, Roffredo A, Gaveglio L. Influence of Abutment Design and Platform Switching on Peri-implant Marginal Bone Level: A Randomized Controlled Clinical Trial with 1-Year Results. Int J Periodontics Restorative Dent. 2021 Jul-Aug;41(4):547-553. doi: 10.11607/prd.5337.

6 Rodríguez X, Vela X, Méndez V, Segalà M, Calvo-Guirado JL, Tarnow DP. The effect of abutment dis/reconnections on peri-implant bone resorption: a radiologic study of platform-switched and non-platform-switched implants placed in animals. Clin Oral Implants Res. 2013 Mar;24(3):305-11. doi: 10.1111/j.1600-0501.2011.02317.x. Epub 2011 Oct 3.

7 Abrahamsson I, Berglundh T, Lindhe J. The mucosal barrier following abutment dis/reconnection. An experimental study in dogs. J Clin Periodontol. 1997 Aug;24(8):568-72. doi: 10.1111/j.1600-051x.1997.tb00230.x.