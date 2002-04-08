UPPSALA, Sweden, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) ( OLK) today announced that the Human Genomics Facility of the Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam has adopted the Olink technology, becoming the first Olink® Explore certified laboratory in the Netherlands.



The Rotterdam Human Genomics Facility (HuGe-F) houses one of Europe’s largest high-throughput genomics facilities, offering genomics services to global customers. This partnership offers a new opportunity to combine several layers of multi-omics approaches to unravel mechanisms of human disease biology and accelerate development of novel therapies.

“Together with the Proteomics Core Facility at Erasmus MC, we at HuGe-F now offer a full range of possibilities to measure proteins in all kinds of tissues. Within the field of population genomics, we see increasing interest in measuring large amounts of proteins in cohorts from around the world. The robust and sensitive Olink technology opens up novel opportunities to identify biological mechanisms underlying disease, especially when combined with other layers of genomic information such as genetic variation,” said Joyce van Meurs, professor of Population Genomics, Head of the Human Genomics Facility of the Erasmus Medical Center, Rotterdam.

Olink® Explore will be utilized across a wide range of therapeutical areas to deepen current understanding of molecular pathways involved in the development, progression, and outcome of disease. The combination of genomics and large-scale proteomics will facilitate precision medicine efforts by completing the knowledge base of complex pathophysiological disease mechanisms, therapeutical targets, and biomarkers associated with drug targets.

“Within our department, we aim to unravel complicated immunological and metabolic pathways which play a role in chronic inflammation and infection. In one of our latest studies, the 2000HIV Human Functional Genomics Partnership Program, we include multiple layers of data to identify factors underlying immune dysregulation in people living with HIV,” said professor Leo Joosten, Internal Medicine department, Radboud UMC, Nijmegen. “Measuring proteomics using the Olink® Explore 3072 platform comprises an important part of this. Having a local opportunity to analyze our samples on the Olink® Explore 3072 platform is highly valuable. It allows us to identify circulating biomarkers and pathways related to common non-AIDS comorbidities such as cardiovascular disease and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as to the size and composition of the HIV reservoir.”

“This new partnership demonstrates further democratization of Olink technology and facilitates important work like that of professor Leo Joosten to run Olink® Explore3072 on his full HIV cohort. This is also very much in line with our mission to help the scientific community meet their goals to better understand the origin of disease, enable earlier and more accurate diagnoses and allow for more efficient and safer drug development. These efforts can fundamentally speed up the impact of high specificity proteomics on human health,” said Henk Mouthaan, Vice President Sales and Marketing EMEA, Olink Proteomics.

Investor Contact

Jan Medina, CFA

VP Investor Relations & Capital Markets

Mobile: +1 617 802 4157

[email protected]

Media Contact

Andrea Prander

Corporate Communications Manager

Mobile: +46 768 775 275

mailto:[email protected]

About Olink

Olink Holding AB ( OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major pharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The Company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

About the Human Genomic Facility (HuGe-F)

The Laboratory of Population Genomics of the Department of Internal Medicine at Erasmus MC, the largest academic hospital in the Netherlands, houses one of Europe’s largest high-throughput genomics facilities.It has been active for 20 years, handled millions of samples, and is enabling application of the most advanced genomic technologies to research projects of customers, both in- and outside The Netherlands. In addition, HuGe-F offers help regarding study design and data analysis including data storage. HuGe-F is closely connected to the Laboratory of Population Genomics, which focusses on research in the field of genetics and genomics of complex traits and common diseases. HuGe-F is a certified laboratory and works for academic, commercial, and clinical customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding Olink’s strategy, business plans and focus. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs as of the date hereof and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those related to Olink’s business, operations, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines, including for the delivery of Olink Explore 3072 and the expansion of the Explore platform, competition, and other risks identified in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Olink’s Registration Statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-253818) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in the other filings, reports, and documents Olink files with the SEC from time to time. Olink expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law or regulation.