Newark, NJ, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- net2phone , a leading cloud communications provider, today announced a partnership with TeleBermuda International Limited (TBi) to provide its unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solutions to TBi’s business customers.



Through the partnership, net2phone will support TBi with fully localized, co-branded UCaaS offerings which TBi will market to businesses operating throughout its markets.

“We are delighted to partner with TBi to provide businesses across Bermuda with our omni-channel UCaaS solutions,” said Clyde Pascal, Senior Director of International Business at net2phone. “Through our partnership, local businesses can retain the same phone numbers and functionality they have long enjoyed, while adding powerful new cloud communications tools, unlimited domestic and international calling to over 40 popular destinations, video conferencing, and the ability to call and send SMS and MMS text messages from their business numbers using any networked computer or smartphone.”

TBi is a Bermuda-based Integrated Communications Operating License (ICOL) carrier of competitive international data, internet, co-location hosting services, television and international long-distance voice.

"TBi will offer Bermuda businesses cost-effective, flexible, and responsive UCaaS solutions to connect with the world," said TBi President Lee Greene. "net2phone is a leading unified communications provider that has been providing internet-based telephony for over 30 years. Its deep VoIP expertise, feature-rich communications platform and business process integrations will provide our clients with powerful competitive advantages.”

Damiso Husband, TBi Vice President of Sales, added: "The TBi and net2phone partnership provides business clients with world-class collaboration services to meet the changing needs of the workplace. We welcome net2phones's UCaaS offerings to Bermuda and believe our clients will relish the organizational benefits of our hosted collaboration solutions."

“Throughout our markets worldwide, we are positioned to drive growth by leveraging our long-standing relationships with successful carriers like TBi,” said Jonah Fink, President of net2phone. “These carriers are trusted brands with unsurpassed knowledge of their respective markets. Their localized sales and marketing expertise make them ideal partners to promote the benefits of our global cloud communications platform to their business customers.”

Forward Looking Statements:

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About net2phone:

net2phone’s cloud communications and contact center solutions help businesses around the globe succeed through smarter conversations. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (: IDT). To learn more, please visit net2phone.com or connect on LinkedIn .

About TBi:

TeleBermuda International Limited (TBi) is a Bermuda-based ICOL carrier of competitive international data, internet, co-location hosting services, television, and international long-distance voice. To learn more, please visit https://telebermuda.com/ or connect on LinkedIn

