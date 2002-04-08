Kigali, Rwanda, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp ( IDAI, Euronext Growth: AIID ID), an AI-powered trust and identity services company used globally across multiple sectors, announces that CEO Gareth Genner will join a trade delegation organized by TradeMalta to attend the Commonwealth Business Forum coinciding with the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (“CHOGM”). With member delegations from 54 nations across Africa, the Caribbean and Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Pacific, CHOGM aims to reinforce multilateral cooperation, explore new opportunities, and tackle common challenges for the well-being of future generations.

CHOGM will take place in Rwanda from June 20, 2022, to June 25, 2022 with the theme of ‘Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming.' The Commonwealth Business Forum brings together the Commonwealth’s most senior business leaders alongside Heads of Government and Ministers for three days of discussions, networking, and deal-making. With over 1,000 expected participants, it is designed to provide different ways to create meaningful connections, exchange knowledge, contribute to impactful dialogue and consume information.

Genner comments, “With intra-Commonwealth trade expected to surpass $700 billion in 2022 and Commonwealth countries comprising a number of free trade zones including the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the Commonwealth Business Forum provides a valuable opportunity to capitalize on global opportunities for economic growth and social development. Trust Stamp’s investment in cross-national development and ongoing governmental relationships position us to develop and deliver equitable, accessible, and inclusive technology that enables organizations and individuals to transact more freely and with trust.”

Trust Stamp established its Rwandan subsidiary in 2021, which currently employs 16 people out of its Kigali office. The Company recently entered into a memorandum of understanding with the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences to together further research in identifying and addressing race and ethnicity-based discrepancies in the performance of biometric systems resulting in systemic inequities.

