BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises, has appointed Shoeb Ansari as Chief Information Officer of eXp World Holdings and Leo Pareja as President of Affiliated Services for eXp Realty.

"We are thrilled to welcome Shoeb and Leo to our leadership team," said Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings. "They collectively bring substantial experience and deep skill sets that align with our key strategic initiatives, including innovation of our proprietary technologies and our affiliated services verticals."

“Shoeb and Leo are outstanding leaders who will be critical to eXp’s next phase of growth as we build on our foundation as a cloud-based company that was designed for any market," said Jeff Whiteside, CFO and Chief Collaboration Officer.

Shoeb Ansari, Chief Information Officer

Ansari will lead software engineering, product management, information technology, product launch, project management, data services and innovation for eXp World Holdings and its companies. Ansari is an accomplished software executive with an exceptional track record of building large-scale product delivery organizations, including product management, engineering, information technology and information security for SaaS at private equity-owned and publicly-traded enterprise software companies.

Before joining eXp Realty, Ansari served as the Chief Technology Officer for RealPage, a leading SaaS provider of property management systems. Earlier in his career, Shoeb was the Chief Information Officer of Travel Leaders Group and PR Newswire (Cision), which was acquired by private equity firm GTCR.

Leo Pareja, President of Affiliated Services

As President of Affiliated Services, Pareja will oversee all eXp Realty products and services such as mortgage, title, escrow and lead-generation platforms. He brings 20 years of real estate experience and has been recognized as a top real estate agent in RealTrends’ The Thousand report, a No. 1 agent on the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals’ (NAHREP) Top 250 list and a 30 under 30 agent in Realtor® Magazine.

Pareja co-founded one of the largest private lending companies on the East Coast of the U.S. and most recently co-founded a fast-growing MLS technology vendor. Pareja has served as founding president of NAHREP’s Metro D.C. chapter, and later as national president for the organization.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the fastest-growing real estate company in the world with more than 82,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece and New Zealand and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the continued growth of our agent and broker base; expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets; demand for remote working and distance learning solutions and virtual events; development of our commercial brokerage and our ability to attract commercial real estate brokers; and revenue growth and financial performance. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

