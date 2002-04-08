BENSALEM, Pa., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (“Enochian” or the “Company”) ( ENOB) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.



On May 25, 2022, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that Serhat Gumrukcu, the inventor and co-founder of Enochian, had been arrested and charged in a murder-for-hire conspiracy.

On this news, Enochian’s stock fell $2.17, or 37%, to close at $3.70 per share on May 25, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on June 1, 2022, Hindenburg Research published a research report alleging, among other things, that the charge related to the murder of Gregory Davis, just days before Gumrukcu was to defend himself against felony fraud allegations related to a deal with Davis. According to the report, "[f]ederal prosecutors argued that the prospective merger deal that eventually resulted in Enochian going public served as a key motive for the murder."

On this news, Enochian’s stock fell $1.49, or 28.4%, to close at $3.77 on June 1, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased Enochian securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

