LAS VEGAS, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex ( IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced its sponsorship of Customer Contact Week 2022 at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas, June 20-23, 2022. In addition, ibex will host an invitation-only luncheon with CX leaders and influencers on Wednesday, June 22.

CCW is the world’s largest customer contact event series, bringing together customer care, CX and contact center leaders.

“As a leader and innovator in delivering seamless global omnichannel CX solutions geared for the digital-first marketplace, we are excited to engage with industry leaders at Customer Contact Week and share how we enable some of the world’s premier brands to optimize their customer experience and drive revenue,” said John Thompson, Global Head of Sales, ibex. “ibex combines its award-winning Wave X technology platform (2022 Customer Magazine Product of the Year) with an amazing culture and agent experience to deliver next-level CX solutions to drive customer satisfaction, retention and loyalty. Simply put, we are the partner of choice for some of the world’s most recognizable brands.”

ibex CX experts will be on site to share best practices and the latest technologies to improve customer interactions, contact center performance and client outcomes, all while reducing operating costs.

“In this challenging economic environment, businesses must focus their spending on efficient operations and look for ways to drive the most positive impact,” added Thompson. “Now is the time to improve your CX—or risk losing customers to more nimble and scalable competitors.”

About CCW Customer Contact Week

Started in 1999 as Call Center Week, CCW is the world’s largest customer contact event series. With the balance of conference and expo, CCW is the place where customer care, CX, and contact center leaders come together.



About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.



ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Dan Burris

ibex

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Daniel Bellehsen

ibex

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91fca63e-4c76-43e1-916e-d0dcc37e5316