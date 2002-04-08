Hauppauge, NY, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc ( AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite, 5G, and other communications networks and a worldwide distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuit assembly, announced that it will attend the International Microwave Symposium (IMS) show hosted by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) in Denver, Co on June 21st to June 23rd as a gold sponsor at booth #3036.

At the show, AmpliTech will present its industry-leading low-noise amplifiers suite that provides the lowest noise, lowest power dissipating amplifiers in the industry to promote more reliable, scalable, and performant communication systems to the greater industry. The event will also mark AmpliTech’s first public appearance of its low-noise MMIC chip designs that will incorporate AmpliTech’s unparalleled performance in a more flexible form factor for wider use. AmpliTech will be joined by its semiconductor packaging arm, Spectrum Semiconductor Materials which will meet with potential clients on how they can provide high-quality semiconductor packaging and technical integration services into end-user systems at the event. Specialty Microwave will also be present to meet with teams on their ability to provide custom-built RF solutions for their respective use cases.

Fawad Maqbool, Founder, and CEO of AmpliTech Group stated "After a long period of lockdowns, we are ecstatic to attend the IMS show as a gold sponsor. The show encompasses some of the key contributors to innovations we see today across key industries such as 5G, SATCOM, aerospace, and quantum computing. We are excited to meet with the talented builders at this event and are looking forward to speaking with the teams present about how AmpliTech Group’s product suite can help solve the technical challenges they face. We are proud to debut our MMIC designs and speak on how they, among the rest of our product suite can enable us to execute our mission of providing the communication systems of tomorrow, today”

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes state-of-the-art radio frequency (RF) microwave components for global satellite communications, telecom (5G & IoT), space, defense, and quantum computing markets as well as systems and component design consulting services. In December 2021, AmpliTech completed the purchase of the assets and operations of Spectrum Semiconductor Materials Inc. a global specialty distributor of semiconductor components based in San Jose, CA. AmpliTech has a 13+ year track record of developing high performance, custom solutions to meet the unique needs of some of the largest companies in the global industries we serve. We are proud of the unique skills, experience and dedication of our focused team which enables us to deliver superior solutions, faster time to market, competitive pricing and excellent customer satisfaction and repeat business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things: the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s supply chain, revenues and overall results of operations, the Company's ability to execute its business plan as anticipated; trends affecting the Company's ﬁnancial condition or results of operations; and the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, all of which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising, these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Company Contact:

Shan Sawant, Director of Communications

AmpliTech Group, Inc.

[email protected]

646-546-7128