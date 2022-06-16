PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today announced the appointment of Ruth Ann Keene as chief legal officer. Based in the company's San Francisco headquarters, Keene leads Autodesk's global legal matters, provides counsel to the CEO and Board of Directors, and oversees Autodesk's government affairs and public policy practice.

Keene has nearly three decades of experience in the technology industry and legal field, including an 11-year tenure at Autodesk, and returns to the company after serving as chief legal officer at Unity Technologies. In these roles, Ruth Ann advised on critical legal and regulatory issues, intellectual property, data privacy, and mergers and acquisitions related to business transformation. Before that, Keene advised a variety of companies in the technology transactions practice at Morrison & Foerster, LLP.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Ruth Ann back to Autodesk and look forward to her valuable guidance and expertise as chief legal officer for the company," said Andrew Anagnost, CEO and president of Autodesk. "Her extensive experience advising platform and technology companies, innovative approach to legal matters, and familiarity with Autodesk make her a perfect addition for the needs of our customers, partners, employees, and communities at large."

"I am honored to take on the role of chief legal officer at Autodesk and thrilled to lead Autodesk's world-class legal and government affairs & public policy team," said Keene. "Returning to Autodesk is like a homecoming for me and I am excited to support the innovation and growth of Autodesk as the technology leader in design and make software."

