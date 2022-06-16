PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Minn., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PLANTERS® brand traveling NUTMOBILE™ vehicle hit the road this week with a new class of Peanutters. This will be the first new crew to travel the country in the 26-foot traveling nut since Hormel Foods acquired the PLANTERS® brand in June of 2021.

After spending two weeks at the company's world headquarters in Austin, Minn., learning the nuts and bolts of the business, the newest class of Peanutters officially joined the Hormel Foods family. Alexa Esparza, Grace Tessitore and Kevin O'Donnell (also known as Shell-exa, Groundnut Grace and CrunchTime Kev) will carry on the PLANTERS® brand legacy while spreading brand awareness across the nation for the next year.

"I could not be more excited to jump into this opportunity of a lifetime, hitting the salty streets and cracking smiles everywhere we go," said Kevin O'Donnell. "MR. PEANUT® is the pinnacle of an American icon, and it's such an honor to share that joy and love with so many across the country."

To kick the summer off, the team is heading to Chicago, Ill., where they will be stopping at the Planters corporate office, followed by volunteering at the Greater Chicago Food Depository. To wrap up their first week, they are attending a trio of Cincinnati Reds baseball games at the Great American Ball Park to promote the brand's newest innovation, PLANTERS® Sweet & Spicy Peanuts.

Throughout the year, fans can request to have the NUTMOBILE™ vehicle stop at their events, such as youth sporting events, neighborhood block parties, 5K races and other fun activities, by submitting a request at www.RequestTheNutmobile.com.

Be sure to keep an eye out for MR. PEANUT® and the NUTMOBILE™ vehicle across the country and follow along on Twitter (@NUTmobile_Tour), Instagram (@plantersnutmobileofficial) and TikTok (@plantersnutmobile). Cashew on the salty streets!

