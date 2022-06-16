PR Newswire

Precision LM will support employee equity planning and financing platform

WINDSOR, Conn., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced Secfi, the leading employee equity planning and financing platform, has retained SS&C to provide administration and fund accounting for its fund. In addition, SS&C's Precision LM™ and TNR Solution™ will facilitate access for private company shareholders and employees looking for financing or liquidity for their employee stock options.

SS&C's technology will enable the financing of pre-IPO equity and provide liquidity to employees of start-up customers while ensuring straight-through processing. In addition, the solution's ability to accommodate private credit lending and support the fund's launch and growth influenced Secfi's choice.

"SS&C is among the best and most reputable intelligent fund administrators," said Jaime Moreno de los Rios, Secfi Chief Operating Officer. "They offer the flexibility and expertise to accommodate our unique requirements and the scalability to grow as this exciting market expands."

"Secfi provides an innovative solution for startup employees through its technology platform and is engaging with SS&C to further streamline its financing offering and provide the best experience for its clients," said Dan Pallone, Vice President Mortgage REIT and Loan Solutions. "SS&C has a proven track record of bringing innovative, flexible solutions to the industry and solving the newest and most unique challenges. We look forward to supporting Secfi's future success."

More than 125 bank and non-bank lenders and servicers use Precision LM to support their lending operations, with growth accelerating over the last year following the recent expansion of private credit lending. Learn more about Precision LM here.

About Secfi

Secfi is trusted by thousands of start-up employees for equity planning and financing. We're the first to provide a proprietary suite of equity planning tools, 1:1 guidance with licensed equity strategists, and a set of financing products that enable employees to own a stake in the company they helped build. We also provide company-wide education for start-ups at all stages to help their team make the best decision for their own situation. Currently, we have worked with employees from more than 80% of all U.S. unicorns. For more information, please visit www.secfi.com.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, Linkedin and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/secfi-chooses-ssc-to-administer-financing-fund-301569427.html

SOURCE SS&C