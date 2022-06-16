PR Newswire

2D-Animated Series Based on Kids' Comic Book Series Superhero Bunny League by Cartoonist Jamie Smart

BURBANK, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon has ordered Super Duper Bunny League (working title), a brand-new adventure-comedy preschool series based on the kids' comic book series by cartoonist Jamie Smart. Featuring 2D animation, the series (26 episodes) centers on a diverse group of bunny friends who must battle danger as they defend their city and the world from their archnemesis. Super Duper Bunny League is slated to launch 2024 in the U.S. and continue to roll out on Nick Jr. channels internationally.

"Super Duper Bunny League brings to life the colorful world that Jamie created with quirky imaginative characters and engaging stories filled with zany adventures and loads of fun," said Eryk Casemiro, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon Animation, Global Series Content. "We are excited for the opportunity to take the comic books to the next level with a preschool animated series that combines big superhero action with silly cartoony comedy in a uniquely Nickelodeon way."

The Super Duper Bunny League is here to battle danger in all its forms as they defend Important City and the world from their arch-nemesis (and accidental creator), the inept Dr. Fuzzleglove, and a ridiculous rogues' gallery of cartoony villains. Whether battling sweet-toothed space pirates, sizzling lava monsters, giant metal monkeys or hot dog-hungry dinosaurs, the Bunnies must combine their new superpowers to defend truth, justice, and especially free time to snack and chill.

Super Duper Bunny League is produced by Nickelodeon Animation in Burbank, Calif. Robert Scull and Jonny Belt serve as executive producers and Jamie Smart as Consultant on the series. Production for Nickelodeon is overseen by Eryk Casemiro, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon Animation, Global Series Content. Marielle Kaar serves as Nickelodeon's Executive in Charge of Production for the series.

Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

