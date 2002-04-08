NEW YORK, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Innovative Learning, the company’s signature education initiative focused on addressing barriers to digital inclusion for over a decade, is rebranding and expanding its free project-based enrichment program to Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers . Previously known as two separate programs, Young Men of Color and Young Rural Women, the new Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers program, in partnership with the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE), will offer a more inclusive learning environment while still providing middle school students in under-resourced communities with the opportunity to discover new problem-solving skills and gain exposure to career opportunities in STEM fields.



Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers will continue to offer an engaging, hands-on experience developed to enrich learning through design thinking, 3D printing, augmented reality, social entrepreneurship and mentorship. Developed by Arizona State University's Edson Entrepreneurship + Innovation Institute, the program’s interactive curriculum centers around four educational tracks: immersive media, smart solutions, digital product innovations and artificial intelligence. The year-round program, which begins with a summer immersion experience and then hosts one STEM Enrichment day in the fall and spring for new and returning students, is held in partnership with a total of 44 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) and community colleges across the country.



“One of the core tenets of Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers is to expose students to emerging technologies and teach students to think broadly about how technology can make the world a better place,” said Alex Servello, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at Verizon. “Since the program launched in 2017, we’ve been able to reach thousands of students, not only through hands-on learning, but through mentorships that help to deepen their connection to STEM, as well as build their confidence and leadership skills outside of the classroom.”



“Being a part of Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers gave me access to amazing technology, which allowed me to enhance my skills in STEM and build upon my innate design capabilities,” said Christopher, a 16-year-old student who previously participated in the program at Tuskegee University. “Through the program I also met great new friends and mentors and learned about the latest trends in technology. I enjoyed each day of the program and was always excited to see what new experiences we would engage in next.”

Verizon Innovative Learning HQ, next-gen learning for all



Students and teachers can also take advantage of Verizon Innovative Learning HQ , Verizon’s new, freely available open access education portal that scales the resources of Verizon Innovative Learning and its decade-long proven approach to integrating technology into the classroom. The portal enables any K-12 educator in the country to access innovative learning apps, professional development and tailored lesson plans to empower students to be social innovators and to create solutions using emerging tech.

Citizen Verizon: Goal to 10 million youths with digital skills training

These efforts are all part of Citizen Verizon, the company’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental, and social advancement. Citizen Verizon empowers Verizon to deliver on its mission to move the world forward through action by expanding digital access and resources, protecting the climate, and ensuring people have the skills needed for jobs of the future. Through Citizen Verizon, and the key pillar of Digital Inclusion, the company's responsible business goals include providing 10 million youths with digital skills training by 2030. To learn more about Verizon's digital inclusion efforts, visit CitizenVerizon.com . To sign up for Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers, visit https://naccemeets.nacce.com/vil/home .

