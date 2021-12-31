PR Newswire

The VillageDAO platform will further scale customer care for Web3 brands, enabling them to triage issues at scale by mobilizing community users into customer care squads.

Members from a company's user community will be incentivized to become experts in the company's product.

Members from a company's user community who assist with customer care will earn rewards for their efforts and expertise in helping others.

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ConsenSys , a market-leading blockchain technology company, and LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), a global leader in conversational AI, announced plans to create the world's first decentralized customer care platform: VillageDAO. VillageDAO will focus on empowering Web3 brands to self-service issue resolution by enhancing community engagement. Community members will be incentivized to contribute to the platform and its partner brands.

MetaMask will be the first client for VillageDAO, and the platform is currently being piloted. This follows last year's announcement by ConsenSys and LivePerson of their collaboration to further empower MetaMask users to get the support they need at the moment they need it through LivePerson's Conversational AI.

How VillageDAO can revolutionize the way brands and ecosystems envision customer care

By combining customer care infrastructure with community incentivization mechanisms, VillageDAO will provide a novel solution for enhancing community engagement and customer care. As the usage of decentralized products has exponentially grown, so has the need to deliver outstanding customer support, yet many brands don't have the scale to meet user needs. VillageDAO will provide the infrastructure that empowers community members to assist in customer care, lightening the lift for Web3 brands and removing scalability limitations.

"We are looking to implement principles of decentralization across all of our operations, and customer care is tip of the spear. Through VillageDAO, we'll reward community members who help us elevate the quality of community engagement and learning throughout the Web3 space. We are proud to partner with LivePerson, which has deep expertise in delivering high quality customer care at scale for traditional and decentralized communities including MetaMask, to bring our collective customer care expertise to the Web3 world. VillageDAO is a critical part of our commitment to unlocking Web3 for both founders and users," said Dror Avieli, Vice President Customer Success at ConsenSys.

"For more than 25 years, LivePerson has been the global leader in creating new paradigms for customer care. We led the first two revolutions: inventing webchat for brands in Web1, then launching the messaging revolution that underpins Web2, including major customer care capabilities and partnerships in the Web3 space. Together with ConsenSys, we're proud to take another leap forward in the customer engagement space, further strengthening our innovation by creating the first decentralized customer care offering for Web3," said Brian Haley, Vice President of Marketing at LivePerson. "Web3 is all about individuals helping each other, and we're excited about the possibilities VillageDAO can open up for Web3 brands to empower their most highly engaged community members to give back and be rewarded by their communities."

A global call for brands and individuals to join VillageDAO

Brands can easily get started using VillageDAO by registering their interest to join on the VillageDAOwebsite . Once approved, brands can announce their new care platform to their communities, allowing individuals to apply for expert status on the VillageDAO platform. Brands can either verify every new expert for their community or ask VillageDAO to assist in accordance with the brand's requirements.

Individual community experts can register their interest in joining at VillageDAO's website and contact the team if they are interested in becoming a contributor.

About ConsenSys

ConsenSys is a leading Ethereum and decentralized protocols software company. We enable developers, enterprises, and people worldwide to build next-generation applications, launch modern financial infrastructure, and access the decentralized web. Our product suite, composed of Infura, Quorum, Codefi, MetaMask, Truffle, Diligence and our NFT platform, serves millions of users, supports billions of blockchain-based queries for our clients, and has handled billions of dollars in digital assets. Ethereum is the largest programmable blockchain in the world, leading in business adoption, developer community, and DeFi activity. On this trusted, open source foundation, we are building the digital economy of tomorrow. To explore our products and solutions, visit http://consensys.net/.

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) is a leading Conversational AI company creating digital experiences that are Curiously Human. Every person is unique, and our technology makes it possible for companies to treat their audiences that way at scale. Our customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, and GM Financial, can now meet consumers where they are across social media, messaging, email, voice, and more. Nearly a billion conversational interactions are powered by our Conversational Cloud each month. Out of that comes a uniquely rich data set for AI for brands to build connections that are anything but artificial. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the World. To talk with us or our Conversational AI, please visit liveperson.com .

