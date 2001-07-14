The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGF) ("Real Good Foods'' or the "Company"), an innovative, high-growth, branded, health- and wellness-focused frozen food company, announced today the launch of their Real Good Foods Perks Program on the Stockperks app.

Real Goods Foods shareholders who leverage the Stockperks app can redeem perks based upon four levels of shareholding. Perks include digital gift cards for Realgoodfoods.com, Visa Gift Cards to purchase Real Good Foods products at major retailers such as Wal-Mart, Costco, Target or Kroger, a selection of merchandise in the Real Good Foods shareholder store, and for the largest shareholders, a special “Real VIP Perk.” The Real VIP Perk includes priority access to taste new Real Good Foods innovations, complimentary fresh-to-your-door monthly delivery of the company’s amazing products, company merchandise, gift cards and more. Please visit the Stockperks+app for more details on how to claim the Real Good perks.

“We are pleased to further engage with our retail investor community and share Real Good Perks as a benefit of shareholding via the Stockperks app,” said AJ Stiffelman, Chief Marketing Officer of Real Good Foods. “By offering innovative shareholder benefits, we are enabling Real Good Foods investors to actively experience how their favorite comfort foods can be made more nutritious while improving human health. The Stockperks platform enables us to seamlessly facilitate this unique shareholder community experience.”

“We are so impressed with the depth and breadth of the Real Good Foods shareholder perk program,” said Agnies Watson, President and Co-Founder of Stockperks. “The Real Good Foods mission is inspiring, and we are so proud to facilitate the growth story of this real good brand.”

About Stockperks

Stockperks is reimagining and revolutionizing how retail investors and companies connect. It’s the first multi-channel marketplace where individual investors get the perks of company ownership, companies create a community of engaged, informed and loyal individual investors, and everyone is invested in the company’s success.

About The Real Good Food Company

Founded in 2016, Real Good Foods believes there is a better way to enjoy our favorite foods. Its brand commitment, "Real Food You Feel Good About Eating," represents the Company's strong belief that, by eating its food, consumers can enjoy more of their favorite foods and, by doing so, live better lives as part of a healthier lifestyle. Its mission is to make nutritious comfort foods that are low in carbohydrates, high in protein, and made from gluten and grain free real ingredients more accessible to everyone, improve human health, and, in turn, improve the lives of millions of people. Real Good Foods offers delicious options across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacking occasions available in over 16,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Costco, Kroger, and Target, and directly from its website at www.realgoodfoods.com. Learn more about Real Good Foods by visiting its website or on Instagram at @realgoodfoods, where it has one of the largest social media followings of any brand within the frozen food industry today with nearly 420,000 followers.

