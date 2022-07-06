TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2022 / RYAH GROUP Inc. (CSE:RYAH): The Ontario Securities Commission (‘'OSC'') has issued a failure-to-file cease trade order (‘'FFCTO'') on the trading of RYAH Group's subordinated voting shares listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. This FFCTO is effective immediately.

At the Company's request a management cease trade order (‘'MCTO'') was issued by the OSC on May 3, 2022. The Company expected that it would be in compliance with its continuous disclosure obligations before the end of the two-month period which terminated on July 4, 2022, as contemplated by National Policy 12-203 for a MCTO.

Unfortunately, notwithstanding the best efforts of the new management and the Company's auditors, it was impossible to complete the needed work in time to meet the deadline. A key reason was that the previous management had not started the audit in a timely fashion.

The Company's management and Board of Directors wish to inform its investors, partners, and service and goods suppliers that it will continue working diligently and rapidly to finalize the audit and to file the needed documents with the authorities. As par of its filing commitment, the Company will also need to file the March 31, 2022, quarterly financial statements, MD&A and CEO and CFO certificates.

The Company's management and other insiders will continue to respect the insider trading prohibitions under securities legislation before entering into any transaction involving securities of the Company in default.

The Company will also endeavour to issue regular news releases to keep the investing public apprised of the situation and the evolution of its audit and filing efforts.

About RYAH Group Inc.:

RYAH is a big data and technology company enabling valuable AI-powered predictive analytics of the efficacy of plant-based medicines and other nutraceuticals administered through its range of innovative IoT-connected medical devices including inhalers, patches, and pens. RYAH's robust big data platform, the only one of its kind in this space, aggregates and analyzes HIPAA-compliant patient data, helping doctors and patients personalize treatments, control dosages, and better predict and monitor outcomes. Beyond specific medical uses, RYAH supports the use of a variety of nutraceuticals by users for wellness purposes, including personal enjoyment - i.e., recreational use. The collection and analyses of objective and subjective usage data, along with data derived through natural language processing of various scientific and other relevant literatures, will enable highly valuable insights for a wide variety of stakeholders, starting with the users themselves, and extending to clinicians, medical scientists, insurance providers, dispensaries, licensed growers, producers, pharmaceutical producers, and more. Through the above, a relentless focus on innovation, and track record of developing win-win collaborative partnerships within relevant industries, RYAH is continuously building a unique and highly valuable IP portfolio and big data assets ready to be monetized.

Disclaimers:

