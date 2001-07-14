Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Jack in the Box Announces Q3 2022 Earnings Webcast

Jack in the Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announces the following event:

What:

JACK Q3 2022 Earnings Webcast

When:

Wednesday, August 10 at 1:00 p.m. EDT

Where:

investors.jackinthebox.com

How:

Live webcast (web address above)

Contact:

Chris Brandon, vice president of investor relations

619.902.0269

*This webcast event will be archived on the Jack in the Box investor relations website for replay.
*Q3 2022 Earnings Release will go out prior to market open on Wednesday, August 10.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with more than 2,200 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.

Please visit our Investor Relations website at investors.jackinthebox.com to view news, announcements, earnings releases, investor presentations and conference webcasts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005644/en/

