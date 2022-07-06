JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2022 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) today announced it is developing RJ-101 a new product with a novel mechanism of action in the women's sexual wellness category. It is covered by 2 issued patents, US #10,357,452 and US #10,064,816, RJ-101 when applied to the nipple-areola area of the breast contracts the smooth muscle thus erecting the nipple and increasing its sensitivity. Through the recent acquisition of Applied Biology assets, Jupiter Wellness holds a broad IP position on the use of topical alpha-1 agonists for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Clinical trials have shown efficacy and safety in improving female nipple sensitivity and concomitantly enhanced sexual arousal, lubrication, and orgasm in pre- and post-menopausal women.

"This treatment addresses a wide range of clinical indications including female orgasmic disorder, nipple neuropathies following breast augmentation, and orgasmic adverse events in breast cancer survivors. In addition, this treatment can be used to improve orgasmic response in normal women," said Brian John, CEO of Jupiter Wellness. "We are excited to complete the development of RJ-101 started by Dr. Andy Goren and the team at Applied Biology and to bring this novel approach to the market. I believe this product is not only an excellent treatment for people with breast cancer but as a women's sexual health product as well."

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness translates innovative health science into revolutionary products aimed at skin, hair, sexual wellness, and general health. Our approach is defined by proven mechanisms of action, validated manufacturing processes, and controlled clinical trials. Our development pipeline includes products to address psoriasis, eczema, burns, herpes, cold sores, and skin cancer. Jupiter Wellness generates revenue from a growing line of over-the-counter skin care products, wellness brands sold through retail channels, and the licensing of our intellectual property and proprietary formulations. For more information, please visit www.JupiterWellness.com.

Media Contact

Phone: 561-244-7100

Email: [email protected]

Investor Contact

Phone: 561-244-7100

Email: [email protected]

