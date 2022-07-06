Successful Independent Music Label Built by Proven Producers of Gold and Platinum-Selling Records

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2022 / Intercept Music, Inc., wholly owned subsidiary of entertainment-technology innovator Sanwire Corporation, has announced that influential label Afimi Music Records is the latest independent label to enlist for Intercept's industry-leading marketing, promotional, and merchandising services. Headed by longtime music executives - including CEO Kalief Grant, COO Shawn Mickelonis, Vice President Carlos Dukes, VP of Production Armada tha Producer, Director of International Operations Isa, and Director of Media Fix - behind such artists as Canibus and Kali Ranks, Afimi Records has earned its reputation as an important player in the independent music industry. The announcement was made today by Tod Turner, CEO of Intercept Music.

"The folks at Afimi Music are the ideal customer we had in mind when we created Intercept," said Turner. "They have a 360-degree perspective of the music industry, having come from major labels and also having the independent's mindset. This is the kind of record company that understands how our offering helps them build audiences for their artists and ultimately drive revenue for their business."

Afimi Music Records was formed in 2009 by veteran music executives who had proven themselves with massive successes on behalf of major labels including MCA, Reprise, DefJam, and Interscope Records. The gold and platinum-certified records in the Afimi Music backstory include "4,3,2,1" from the LL Cool J "Phenomenon" album, "Can-i-bus" by Canibus, "Youssou N'Dour" from the "Bulworth" soundtrack, and "Kill Dem All - Kali Ranks" from "Russell Simmons - The Show" soundtrack. The young independent label has stayed on top of the industry, signing such emerging acts as Stephanie Adler, Charlie Mayne, Afm Jynx, and G-mack, and is on track to sign dozens more in the next year.

"We at Afimi Music are so excited to have Intercept Music as our distribution and marketing service partner," said Mickelonis, COO of Afimi Music. They are the perfect solution for independent labels like us. Finally there's a provider to super serve independent labels."

Afimi Music immediately gains access to the full suite of Intercept Music tools, including worldwide distribution, promotional and marketing capabilities including playlisting and social media acceleration, and merchandising and retail sales features.

About Intercept Music

Intercept Music champions creative iconoclasts. The entertainment technology company harnesses the power of premium distribution, sizzling social media, meaningful marketing, monumental merchandising, and customizable promotional services to empower independent labels and their artists to build audiences and drive revenue. The Software as a Service (SaaS) company focuses exclusively on the independent music market, the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. Intercept Music is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a company focused on advanced technologies for the entertainment industry. Learn more at interceptmusic.com or visit Intercept Music's Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for a number of years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com.

