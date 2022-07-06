Acquisition will include all launched and under development bone health products

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2022 / Cosmos Holdings, Inc. ("the Company") (Nasdaq:COSM), an international pharmaceutical company with a proprietary line of nutraceuticals and distributor of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and medical devices, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire LIFE NLB, Ltd.'s product portfolio, including Bone-Vio® and Bone-X, related to bone health targeting the human gastrointestinal microbiome.

The intestinal microbiome has been proposed as a new therapeutic target for osteoporosis. It is believed to contribute to the integrity of the intestinal barrier and mineral absorption, which is strongly correlated with bone mass. Changes in the intestinal microbiome has been shown to lead to changes in the expression of cytokines and growth factors that affect the immune, endocrine, vascular and nervous systems, which in turn affect the regulation of differentiation and/or the functioning of bone cells. LIFE NLB'S Bone-Vio® product is a combination of calcium citrate, Vitamin D and prebiotics that target the microbiome. Bone-Vio® is currently being evaluated in a clinical trial with results of the trial expected to be published in 2023.

Bone-Vio®

According to ReportLinker, the global osteoporosis drug market was valued at USD 13.36 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.83% to USD 20.17 billion by 2026. The increase in the prevalence of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and rising awareness among the public about osteoporosis care are some key factors propelling the market growth. Moreover, growing investment in R&D activities for the development of advanced new drug classes and a wide range of pipeline drugs for approval in clinical trials are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for osteoporosis drug manufacturers.

Nikos Bardakis, founder of LIFE NLB, stated, "A key problem with most products on the market for bone health is inadequate absorption and bioavailability, as ingredients often do not effectively cross the intestinal barrier, and they typically exhibit low plasma concentration. We have designed our bone health products to ensure adequate absorption, maximizing the benefits of the contained ingredients. We look forward to working with Cosmos to further research and develop new and innovative products targeting bone health."

Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Holdings, commented, "This acquisition allows us to penetrate the growing osteoporosis drug market with potentially superior products that uniquely target the intestinal microbiome for skeletal health. This a strategic step, following the R&D partnership with Cloudpharm, towards building a competitive portfolio targeting the gut microbiome, which is vital in many diseases involving bone loss. Probiotics, prebiotics, and dietary supplements have been suggested to protect bone health by altering the composition of the gut microbiota. LIFE NLB's product portfolio contains unique formulations of prebiotics, which are believed to lead to better absorption and bioavailability. We are excited to leverage LIFE NLB's products through our established worldwide distribution network."

About Life NLB, Ltd.

LIFE NLB Ltd. develops, imports, and distributes unique nutritional supplements and medical devices operating in Greece. It was founded in 2016 and has developed partnerships with European companies such as Enzymatica, Eubage, Bitop AG and local Greek companies such as Theracell, Cloudpharm, Cana Laboratories in addition to Academic Institutions such as the National Hellenic Research Foundation, Athens Medical School LMRS, and the University of West Attica.

About Cosmos Holdings, Inc.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM) is an international pharmaceutical company, with a proprietary line of nutraceuticals and distributor of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and medical devices through an extensive, established EU distribution network. The Company identifies, acquires, develops and commercializes products that improve patients' lives and outcomes. Cosmos has developed a global distribution platform and is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia and North America. Cosmos Holdings has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece, Athens, Greece and Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmosholdingsinc.com and www.skypremiumlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

