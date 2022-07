PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2022 / Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, subsidiary RCA Commercial (RCA), received orders for the first week of July totaling $2.5 Million. These orders equate to the company's largest weekly group of orders in RCA Commercial's history. The company is experiencing strong demand for many of its products, including its line of commercial TV's, advanced LED lighting systems, and hospitality-related products.

"We founded RCA Commercial in 2006, and it brings us great pride to set this record weekly revenue while under the umbrella of Alpine 4 Holdings. As exciting as this record is, we always continue to innovate and look to the future. Access to A4 subsidiaries has led to a collaboration with ElecJet for consumer-based products that we are incredibly excited about. While it takes time to design and develop brand new products, we look forward to expanding our product offering and the fulfillment of these products through our well-established distribution channels," stated Andrew Spence, VP of RCA Commercial.

Kent Wilson, CEO of Alpine 4, had this to say, "At RCA Commercial, we offer various solutions, including advanced LED Lighting Systems, Commercial TVs, Healthcare technology products, Energy Storage Systems, and much more. It is our overarching goal to provide our customers with synergistic products and services that truly set us apart from the competition. I congratulate our RCA Commercial employees for a job well done because we can only accomplish our goals with our amazing employees!"

RCA will reside in the A4 Technologies, Inc., Portfolio as both a Stabilizer and Facilitator from Alpine 4's DSF business model.

About RCA Commercial: RCAs rich history of innovative problem solving is the catalyst behind the full line of RCA commercial TVs and electronics that are designed to meet the unique needs of the lodging, healthcare, education, and other commercial markets, now and in the future. RCA is also a pioneer in the design and manufacturing of new, energy-efficient LED lighting products, having invented the first blue light emitting LED light and introducing modern LED products over a decade ago.

https://www.rcacommercialtv.com/

https://www.rcalights.com/

About Alpine 4 Holdings: Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (ALPP) is a NASDAQ traded conglomerate that acquires businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4, we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies, even in brick-and-mortar businesses, can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other, have the ability to collaborate across varying industries, spawn new ideas, and create fertile ground for competitive advantages.

Four principles at the core of our business are Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards, but also increase value for our shareholders.

