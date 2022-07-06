HAUPPAUGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2022 / Emergent Health Corp. ("Emergent") (OTC PINK:EMGE) announces it has executed a Letter of Intent to acquire Regen Biowellness, Inc., f/k/a Availa Bio, Inc. ("Regen"), a distributor of various products in the plant-based and regenerative medical fields.

Upon the completion of the transaction, Jim Morrison, President and CEO of Regen will join the management team of Emergent. Mr. Morrison is a legend in the personal care industry, most notably as President of L'Oréal. While at L'Oréal, Morrison oversaw growth that averaged more than 20% year-over-year. He engineered the acquisitions of Redken and Matrix and led the company during a period of unprecedented growth during his tenure. He is considered one of the top brand strategists in the personal care space. Morrison has had a long history of working with celebrities in the beauty space, such as Britney Spears, Kimora Lee Simmons, Flo Rida, Katharine McPhee, Christie Brinkley, Rob Lowe, Kylie Jenner and others. Morrison is currently CEO of Cannagistics, Inc. and Advisor to Kerluxe, Inc.

Business Week Magazine previously wrote: "Over the last two decades, Mr. Morrison has had a profound impact on the American Beauty Industry. In the industry's history no other executive has had the level of financial responsibility or breadth of organizational experience as Jim. His devotion to, and success within the American Beauty Industry is unmatched."

Regen Biowellness products include:

Product with Issued Patents

Immuniain TM (Immune Booster) - Irreversibly-inactivated pepsinogen fragments for modulating immune function (Immune Booster- FDA Cleared)

ImmunaZin contains an FDA approved New Dietary Ingredient (NDI), and the NDI # is 1140

Patent No. US 8,309,072; Patent Issued: November 13, 2012

Pending Patent Applications

Veterinary Cannabinoid and Menthol Compositions and Methods

Application No. 16/419,392; International Application PCT/US2019/048695

Cannabinoid and Menthol Compositions and Methods

US Application No. 16/419,336; International Application PCT/US2019/048691

Thin Film Toothpaste Strip, European Application

Product Name: KidzStrips ®

Thin Film Toothpaste Strip, Eurasian Application

Product Name: KidzStrips ®

Fertilizer

Product Name: HydroSoil ®, Water retaining Hemp enhanced fertilizer, water plant once every two weeks

Other Products

IcyEase

Adhesive Ice Pack for muscle/joint pain to cool surface and address pain.

Patent-pending, FDA pain claim in progress. IcyEase contains menthol, menthol is an approved pain relief ingredient in the FDA's monograph for topical pain relief

Micro Voltage Trans Derm C

patent application in progressfor pain with unique and superior absorbing features due to wearer's movement generated Micro Voltage

Silverpro - our only FDA approved medical device for the treatment of pain. Revolutionary technology combining genuine silver yarn with low-static carbon fibers, to create the world's most advanced-compression pain relief fabric

The acquisition of Regen, along with the human and pet related products already in the Emergent family, through its subsidiaries Emergent OTC and Emergent Medical Foods for humans, as well as Pharmazu's products for pets, plans to create a complete human and pet portfolio of products. With the previously announced acquisition of Fusion Pharmacy on June 29th 2022, Emergent intends to be a major participant in the field of OTC human and pet products.

Regen is currently awaiting its Bankruptcy Petition to be dismissed pursuant to a Settlement Agreement. Once dismissed by the Bankruptcy Court, the closing of the transaction, pending approvals, is anticipated to be mid-to-end July 2022. Emergent is very excited for the opportunity to take over Regen to market and distribute its incredible line of products.

James W. Zimbler, CEO of Emergent stated, "Emergent is embarking on a course to expand its health and wellness, biologic medical offering for both people and pets. When the transactions are closed, the added entities, along with our current offerings, including pet meds offered through PharmaZu, will provide an enormous variety of products."

Jim Morrison, President and CEO of Regen Biowellness stated, "The new Emergent Health is positioned to be a transformational company in the "family health and wellness" space. From ‘PharmaZu' for your pets to the most serious forms of regenerative wellness. The company has unlimited potential."

ABOUT EMERGENT HEALTH CORPORATION

Emergent Health Corp. is developing a product line in the field of Regenerative Medicine and improved neutraceuticals and phytonutritionals available to the general public without a prescription.... Its products comprise ingestibles as well as topicals for the whole family. The company distributes its products online and through Content Based Shopping using Influencers to position products in their produced content throughout the United States and Internationally. PharmaZu its newly acquired subsidiary, is a pure play, e-commerce products and service provider focused on The Pet Community, Pet Pharmacy and Wellness using Influencers and their content, including the pet pharmacy, vet telehealth and pet wellness businesses. Emergent does not claim any of its products are approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Before using any products, you should always consult with your Veterinarian and Family Doctor.

