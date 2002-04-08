SAN DIEGO, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Cano Health, Inc. (“Cano” or the “Company”) f/k/a Jaws Acquisition Corp. (“Jaws”) (: CANO) against certain of its officers and directors.



Recently there was a class action filed against Cano. The complaint filed in this class action allegess defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Cano overstated its due diligence efforts and expertise concerning acquiring target businesses; (ii) accordingly, Cano performed inadequate due diligence into whether the Company, post-Business Combination, could properly account for the timing of revenue recognition as prescribed by ASC 606, particularly with respect to Medicare risk adjustments; (iii) as a result, the Company misstated its capitated revenue, direct patient expense, accounts receivable, net of unpaid service provider costs, and accounts payable and accrued expenses; (iv) accordingly, the Company was at an increased risk of failing to timely file one or more of its periodic financial reports; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Cano shares and have held shares in the company since May 17, 2020 , you may have standing to hold Cano harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you have continuously owned Cano shares, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/CanoHealthInc2

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( [email protected] ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

